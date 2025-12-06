IAEA assessed the condition of the Chornobyl NPP after Russian attacks

$42.180.00
49.230.00
ukenru
09:02 AM • 9304 views
No model of security guarantees for Ukraine is possible without the Armed Forces: Syrskyi recorded a video addressVideo
December 6, 07:49 AM • 16709 views
Russia launched a massive missile and drone attack on energy facilities in 8 regions, causing power outages - Ministry of Energy
December 6, 04:00 AM • 19398 views
Ukraine celebrates Armed Forces Day: history of formation and modern traditionsPhoto
December 5, 06:15 PM • 29973 views
US-Ukraine talks on "Trump's peace plan" to continue on Saturday, likely throughout the weekend – Axios
December 5, 03:45 PM • 40758 views
The main Christmas tree of the country lit up in Kyiv: what it was decorated withPhoto
December 5, 02:41 PM • 32223 views
Saint Nicholas has already arrived in Ukraine - border guardsPhoto
December 5, 11:17 AM • 59493 views
Avalanche of tragedies: why are the owners of the Odrex clinic not cooperating with the investigation?
December 5, 08:37 AM • 38155 views
IMF named additional conditions for a new program with Ukraine in addition to the 2026 Budget
Exclusive
December 5, 07:29 AM • 36699 views
Heart attack, blood clots, and diabetes: why energy drinks are dangerous for teenagers
December 4, 08:25 PM • 47181 views
Defense Forces hit one of Russia's largest chemical enterprises - General Staff
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+1°
3.1m/s
73%
756mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Ukrzaliznytsia changed the movement of suburban trains in Kyiv region due to shelling of infrastructure in Fastiv: list of routesDecember 6, 04:30 AM • 7770 views
Strike on Zaporizhzhia: four people woundedDecember 6, 05:11 AM • 7178 views
Almost 1,200 occupiers and half a thousand UAVs: General Staff updated enemy lossesDecember 6, 05:38 AM • 6162 views
Ukrainians will be without electricity longer today: after a massive Russian attack, Ukrenergo increased the volume of blackouts08:30 AM • 5488 views
Everything depends on Russia's readiness: the State Department made a statement after the meeting of representatives of Ukraine and the United States10:17 AM • 4748 views
Publications
How to choose a legal Christmas tree: law enforcement offers advice12:23 PM • 3440 views
Live, artificial or potted: experts explained which Christmas tree is the most environmentally friendlyDecember 5, 05:32 PM • 27733 views
St. Nicholas Day: traditions, customs, and prohibitionsDecember 5, 11:30 AM • 43025 views
Avalanche of tragedies: why are the owners of the Odrex clinic not cooperating with the investigation?December 5, 11:17 AM • 59494 views
Magamedrasulov's release from custody does not mean acquittal: what the NABU detective is accused of and what could happen nextDecember 5, 06:30 AM • 53180 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Rustem Umerov
Ihor Klymenko
Andriy Hnatov
Donald Trump
Actual places
Ukraine
Kyiv Oblast
Fastiv
United States
Dnipro
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Netflix announced it is buying Warner Bros. and HBODecember 5, 12:40 PM • 24071 views
Trump changed architects for White House ballroomDecember 5, 06:50 AM • 32404 views
Pantone named the color of 2026: a shade of white chosen for the first timeVideoDecember 4, 02:10 PM • 34496 views
Parubiy, NABU, "labubu" and more: Google named the most popular queries of Ukrainians in 2025December 4, 08:53 AM • 48434 views
"For peace": Hegseth said he would host a dinner with Trump, Zelenskyy and Putin, with "Russian dressing" on the menuDecember 3, 09:06 AM • 47649 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
"Kalibr" (missile family)
Heating

IAEA assessed the condition of the Chornobyl NPP after Russian attacks

Kyiv • UNN

 • 156 views

The IAEA team is checking the condition of the electrical substations that power the NPP after recent attacks on energy infrastructure. Experts also found damage to the protective arch structure over the destroyed fourth power unit of the ChNPP.

IAEA assessed the condition of the Chornobyl NPP after Russian attacks

From December 1 to 12, an IAEA team is conducting visits across Ukrainian territory to inspect the condition of electrical substations that supply power to nuclear power plants. The assessment is necessary after recent attacks on energy infrastructure, which resulted in damage to the NSC at the Chornobyl NPP. This is reported by UNN with reference to the IAEA.

Details

IAEA representatives plan to inspect more than ten substations related to the operation of nuclear power plants to determine the extent of damage, assess repairs, and develop proposals to strengthen the resilience of the energy system. Three Ukrainian nuclear power plants continue to operate.

This is not the first such mission — such inspections have been ongoing since September last year.

These substations are vital for nuclear safety and security. They are absolutely indispensable for providing electricity to all nuclear power plants, which is necessary for cooling reactors and other safety systems. They are also necessary for distributing the electricity they produce to households and industry.

- said Director General Grossi.

Another group of IAEA experts completed an inspection of the arch structure erected over the destroyed fourth power unit of the Chornobyl NPP to isolate it as part of safety measures. It was damaged in February after a drone attack. The mission found that the structure had lost its main safety functions, but no fundamental damage to the load-bearing elements was found.

Grossi noted that temporary repairs have already been carried out.

Limited temporary repairs have been carried out on the roof, but timely and comprehensive restoration remains important to prevent further degradation and ensure long-term nuclear safety.

- said Director General Grossi.

In 2026, with the support of the EBRD, a new stage of temporary work is planned to partially restore the functions of the NSC.

At the same time, the IAEA handed over three more batches of equipment and materials to Ukraine, including medicines and protective equipment for the Chornobyl site, as part of a comprehensive assistance program. The total number of deliveries since the beginning of the invasion has reached 188, and their value has exceeded 21 million euros.

The IAEA, whose team is constantly on site, will continue to do everything possible to support efforts aimed at fully restoring nuclear safety at the Chornobyl site.

- emphasized Director General Grossi.

Recall

A Russian attack drone with a high-explosive warhead damaged the protective shelter at the Chornobyl NPP. The fire was extinguished, the radiation background did not change, but the damage to the shelter is estimated to be significant.

Alla Kiosak

News of the WorldTechnologies
Energoatom
Energy
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Blackout
Electricity
Rafael Grossi
International Atomic Energy Agency
Ukraine