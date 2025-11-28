Russia attacked Ukraine with a ballistic Iskander, 63 out of 72 drones were neutralized

Russia launched a ballistic missile and 72 drones at Ukraine overnight, 63 of which were neutralized, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Friday, writes UNN.

Details

According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the night of November 28 (from 18:00 on November 27), the enemy attacked with one Iskander-M ballistic missile from the temporarily occupied territory of Crimea and 72 Shahed-type, Gerbera-type, and other types of attack UAVs from the directions: Oryol, Bryansk, Millerovo – Russia, about 50 of them were "Shaheds".

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units and unmanned systems, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

According to preliminary data, as of 09:00, air defense shot down/suppressed 63 enemy Shahed-type, Gerbera-type, and other types of drones in the north, south, and east of the country. A ballistic missile and 9 attack UAVs were recorded hitting 5 locations, and downed (debris) falling at 1 location. - reported the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on social media.

