November 27, 10:24 PM • 10459 views
Yermak: Zelenskyy will not sign any document on renouncing territories as long as he is President of Ukraine
November 27, 06:30 PM • 21654 views
Zelenskyy announces important negotiations next week
November 27, 05:31 PM • 21687 views
Fatal road accident involving a former prosecutor: the prosecution, led by Prosecutor General Kravchenko, requests 10 years in prison for the defendant
Exclusive
November 27, 03:25 PM • 32822 views
December 2025: when to expect geomagnetic storms and how to protect your health
Exclusive
November 27, 02:27 PM • 38356 views
Benefits are not expenses, but profit: aviation can repay state support threefold
November 27, 02:21 PM • 22002 views
Ukrainian and American delegations to continue joint work on peace agreement at the end of the week - OP
Exclusive
November 27, 02:12 PM • 31744 views
There is a possibility that Russia will do everything possible to put Ukraine in disfavor with the Trump administration: political scientist assessed the US peace plan
Exclusive
November 27, 01:37 PM • 24916 views
Court resumes criminal investigation against NBU chief lawyer Oleksandr ZymaPhoto
November 27, 12:53 PM • 14750 views
Ukraine managed to remove the point about "full amnesty" from the US peace plan - Stefanishyna
November 27, 12:37 PM • 18197 views
From gambling to medicine: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is linked to patient deaths. Part 1Photo
Attack on Dnipropetrovsk region: rescuers found the body of a 61-year-old man under the rubble

Kyiv • UNN

 • 454 views

In the Pokrovsk community of Dnipropetrovsk region, rescuers pulled the body of a 61-year-old man from under the rubble of a destroyed house. He died due to a KAB strike. A 52-year-old woman was also injured.

Attack on Dnipropetrovsk region: rescuers found the body of a 61-year-old man under the rubble

In the Pokrovsk community of Dnipropetrovsk region, rescuers recovered the body of a 61-year-old man from under the rubble of a destroyed house. This was reported by the head of the OVA, Vladyslav Haivanenko, informs UNN.

Details

According to him, the man died due to a KAB strike.

Condolences to family and friends. There is also an injured person - a 52-year-old woman

- Haivanenko wrote.

He also said that the enemy directed a UAV at Synelnykivshchyna. As a result of the attack, 2 private houses, a car, and a gas pipeline were damaged in the Petropavlivka and Sloviansk communities. The Russian army struck Nikopol with FPV drones. Defenders shot down 3 UAVs in Dnipropetrovsk region.

Recall

On November 25, as a result of a Russian UAV attack on Dnipro, a woman and a child were injured. A four-story building and a power line were damaged.

Attack on Dnipro: 15 injured sought medical help after the strike - OMA23.11.25, 09:25 • 4200 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

SocietyWar in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast