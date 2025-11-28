Attack on Dnipropetrovsk region: rescuers found the body of a 61-year-old man under the rubble
Kyiv • UNN
In the Pokrovsk community of Dnipropetrovsk region, rescuers pulled the body of a 61-year-old man from under the rubble of a destroyed house. He died due to a KAB strike. A 52-year-old woman was also injured.
In the Pokrovsk community of Dnipropetrovsk region, rescuers recovered the body of a 61-year-old man from under the rubble of a destroyed house. This was reported by the head of the OVA, Vladyslav Haivanenko, informs UNN.
Details
According to him, the man died due to a KAB strike.
Condolences to family and friends. There is also an injured person - a 52-year-old woman
He also said that the enemy directed a UAV at Synelnykivshchyna. As a result of the attack, 2 private houses, a car, and a gas pipeline were damaged in the Petropavlivka and Sloviansk communities. The Russian army struck Nikopol with FPV drones. Defenders shot down 3 UAVs in Dnipropetrovsk region.
Recall
On November 25, as a result of a Russian UAV attack on Dnipro, a woman and a child were injured. A four-story building and a power line were damaged.
