Attack on Dnipro: 15 injured sought medical help after the strike - OMA

Photo: dnipropetrovskaODA

As a result of the night attack on Dnipro on November 23, 15 local residents have already sought medical help. This was reported by UNN with reference to the head of the Dnipropetrovsk OVA Vladyslav Haivanenko.

Details

Three people remain in hospitals. These are women aged 52 and 64, and a 48-year-old man. One of the patients has carbon monoxide poisoning. Others have head injuries and lacerations. They are in a moderately severe condition - the post says.

Haivanenko added that all victims received the necessary assistance.

The rest of the victims, including an 11-year-old girl, will recover from the experience at home - the official stated.

Recall

On the night of Sunday, November 23, the enemy attacked Dnipropetrovsk region. Fires broke out in a high-rise building and a private house in Dnipro. A private house caught fire in Vasylkivka community.

Later, UNN reported that 14 people, including an 11-year-old girl, were injured as a result of the Russian drone attack in the city of Dnipro.