Russia attacked Ukraine with two Iskander ballistic missiles, 114 out of 138 drones neutralized

Russia launched two ballistic missiles and 138 drones at Ukraine overnight, 114 of which were neutralized, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Thursday, writes UNN.

Details

According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the night of December 4 (from 18:00 on December 3), the enemy attacked with two Iskander-M ballistic missiles from the Rostov region - Russia and the temporarily occupied territory of Crimea, as well as 138 Shahed-type, Gerbera-type, and other types of attack UAVs from the directions: Oryol, Kursk, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Bryansk - Russia, Chauda - temporarily occupied territory of Crimea, about 85 of them were "Shaheds".

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

According to preliminary data, as of 09:00, air defense shot down/suppressed 114 enemy Shahed-type, Gerbera-type, and other types of drones in the north, south, and east of the country. Hits by ballistic missiles and 24 attack UAVs were recorded at 14 locations. - reported the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

