December 3, 11:09 PM • 13995 views
Witkoff and Kushner to meet Umerov on December 4 - AP
December 3, 09:56 PM • 24178 views
"I don't know what the Kremlin will do": Trump commented on the meeting of American negotiators with Putin
Exclusive
December 3, 04:02 PM • 27354 views
This is no longer a blind "kamikaze", but a platform that can be brought to the target in real time: expert on the modernization of "Shaheds"Video
Exclusive
December 3, 03:15 PM • 38316 views
Rada adopted the state budget for 2026: what it means for the economy and exchange rates
December 3, 01:24 PM • 44533 views
EU proposes to cover two-thirds of Ukraine's financing needs for two years - €90 billion: von der Leyen explained two options for a solution
December 3, 01:22 PM • 25191 views
Parliament adopted the Budget for 2026
December 3, 11:38 AM • 28544 views
Five countries announced new PURL packages for American weapons for Ukraine, two - practical assistance: how much was allocated
December 3, 09:59 AM • 25842 views
Zelenskyy announced meetings of Umerov and Hnatov with advisors to European leaders in Brussels, followed by preparations for a meeting with representatives of Trump
Exclusive
December 3, 09:21 AM • 25719 views
MP: Over 3,000 amendments were submitted to the draft State Budget, but most were not taken into account
December 3, 03:01 AM • 30912 views
The European Union has agreed on a complete ban on Russian gas imports by the end of 2027 - EU Council
Russia attacked Ukraine with two Iskander ballistic missiles, 114 out of 138 drones neutralized

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1550 views

Russia launched two ballistic missiles and 138 Shahed and Gerbera drones at Ukraine overnight. Air defense forces neutralized 114 enemy UAVs in the north, south, and east of the country.

Russia attacked Ukraine with two Iskander ballistic missiles, 114 out of 138 drones neutralized

Russia launched two ballistic missiles and 138 drones at Ukraine overnight, 114 of which were neutralized, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Thursday, writes UNN.

Details

According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the night of December 4 (from 18:00 on December 3), the enemy attacked with two Iskander-M ballistic missiles from the Rostov region - Russia and the temporarily occupied territory of Crimea, as well as 138 Shahed-type, Gerbera-type, and other types of attack UAVs from the directions: Oryol, Kursk, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Bryansk - Russia, Chauda - temporarily occupied territory of Crimea, about 85 of them were "Shaheds".

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

According to preliminary data, as of 09:00, air defense shot down/suppressed 114 enemy Shahed-type, Gerbera-type, and other types of drones in the north, south, and east of the country.  Hits by ballistic missiles and 24 attack UAVs were recorded at 14 locations.

- reported the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Russia attacked Odesa with drones: there are casualties, a fire broke out at an energy infrastructure facility04.12.25, 07:39 • 2314 views

