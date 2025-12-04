Russia attacked Odesa with drones: there are casualties, a fire broke out at an energy infrastructure facility

$42.330.01
49.180.13
ukenru
December 3, 11:09 PM • 9614 views
Witkoff and Kushner to meet Umerov on December 4 - AP
December 3, 09:56 PM • 14687 views
"I don't know what the Kremlin will do": Trump commented on the meeting of American negotiators with Putin
Exclusive
December 3, 04:02 PM • 19581 views
This is no longer a blind "kamikaze", but a platform that can be brought to the target in real time: expert on the modernization of "Shaheds"Video
Exclusive
December 3, 03:15 PM • 29023 views
Rada adopted the state budget for 2026: what it means for the economy and exchange rates
December 3, 01:24 PM • 33341 views
EU proposes to cover two-thirds of Ukraine's financing needs for two years - €90 billion: von der Leyen explained two options for a solution
December 3, 01:22 PM • 22516 views
Parliament adopted the Budget for 2026
December 3, 11:38 AM • 26188 views
Five countries announced new PURL packages for American weapons for Ukraine, two - practical assistance: how much was allocated
December 3, 09:59 AM • 24508 views
Zelenskyy announced meetings of Umerov and Hnatov with advisors to European leaders in Brussels, followed by preparations for a meeting with representatives of Trump
Exclusive
December 3, 09:21 AM • 25252 views
MP: Over 3,000 amendments were submitted to the draft State Budget, but most were not taken into account
December 3, 03:01 AM • 30425 views
The European Union has agreed on a complete ban on Russian gas imports by the end of 2027 - EU Council
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+5°
3.1m/s
93%
757mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
We know about cases of sexual violence and torture of Ukrainian children by Russian troops - StefanishynaDecember 3, 08:26 PM • 7520 views
The government approved three educational reforms: Refugee teachers will retain their experience, and colleges will gain autonomy - SvyrydenkoPhotoDecember 3, 08:57 PM • 7740 views
Pope Francis bequeathed money for the purchase of ambulances for UkraineDecember 3, 10:52 PM • 6860 views
Germany introduces 10-year citizenship ban for faking language certificates12:40 AM • 6768 views
occupiers deny emergency aid to Skadovsk residents due to lack of registration12:57 AM • 4850 views
Publications
EU proposes to cover two-thirds of Ukraine's financing needs for two years - €90 billion: von der Leyen explained two options for a solutionDecember 3, 01:24 PM • 33342 views
Ukraine launches the "Magic Express": who can buy tickets for the St. Nicholas weekend and howDecember 3, 11:34 AM • 36616 views
"Nevada-Samara" and manipulations in public procurement: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is associated with the death of patients. Part 2PhotoDecember 3, 06:30 AM • 52484 views
"3000 km across Ukraine": the first stage of the program has started - how to get tickets for kilometersDecember 2, 04:58 PM • 54835 views
Licenses issued – no control: why the Ministry of Health “turns a blind eye” to tragedies at OdrexDecember 2, 02:41 PM • 63687 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Steve Witkoff
Rustem Umerov
Lindsey Graham
Winston Peters
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
India
Donetsk Oblast
Europe
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Oxford Dictionary named "rage bait" the word of 2025: what it meansDecember 1, 10:58 AM • 60529 views
Olena Topolia and the leader of the band "Antytila" are divorcing after 12 years of marriagePhotoVideoDecember 1, 08:53 AM • 63561 views
Five crazy premieres you can't miss: what to watch this winterVideoNovember 29, 04:59 PM • 117940 views
Police rescued an owl entangled in an anti-drone net in the Kupyansk directionNovember 28, 02:36 AM • 91450 views
Netflix faced a glitch during the premiere of the fifth season of "Stranger Things"November 27, 06:49 AM • 107132 views
Actual
Technology
The Guardian
Facebook
M1 Abrams
Social network

Russia attacked Odesa with drones: there are casualties, a fire broke out at an energy infrastructure facility

Kyiv • UNN

 • 282 views

As a result of a drone attack on Odesa on the night of December 4, five people were injured. A fire broke out at an energy infrastructure facility, and an administrative building and high-rise buildings were damaged.

Russia attacked Odesa with drones: there are casualties, a fire broke out at an energy infrastructure facility

On the night of December 4, Russia attacked Odesa with drones. As a result of the shelling, five people were injured, a fire broke out at an energy infrastructure facility, and an administrative building was damaged. This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine (SES), as reported by UNN.

Odesa: at night, the city experienced another drone attack. As a result of the strikes, five people were injured

- the post says.

According to the SES, as a result of the attack, a fire broke out at an energy infrastructure facility, an administrative building was damaged, as well as nearby high-rise buildings and cars.

In some apartments, two people were trapped due to the blast wave, who were unblocked by rescuers together with police officers and handed over to medics.

- rescuers reported.

It is noted that the fire was quickly extinguished, despite a repeated air raid alert.

SES psychologists worked at the scene, providing assistance to 33 people, including six children.

Invincibility Points have been organized for residents of the houses by the SES, the Red Cross, and the city authorities.

Recall

The night before, Russian drones attacked the Odesa district, causing a fire at an energy infrastructure facility and damaging equipment.

Trump: Kyiv and Moscow could have reached peace agreements earlier, but chose not to04.12.25, 01:11 • 3454 views

Vita Zelenetska

War in Ukraine
Energy
Air raid alert
War in Ukraine
Electricity
State Emergency Service of Ukraine
Odesa