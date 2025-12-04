Russia attacked Odesa with drones: there are casualties, a fire broke out at an energy infrastructure facility

On the night of December 4, Russia attacked Odesa with drones. As a result of the shelling, five people were injured, a fire broke out at an energy infrastructure facility, and an administrative building was damaged. This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine (SES), as reported by UNN.

Odesa: at night, the city experienced another drone attack. As a result of the strikes, five people were injured - the post says.

According to the SES, as a result of the attack, a fire broke out at an energy infrastructure facility, an administrative building was damaged, as well as nearby high-rise buildings and cars.

In some apartments, two people were trapped due to the blast wave, who were unblocked by rescuers together with police officers and handed over to medics. - rescuers reported.

It is noted that the fire was quickly extinguished, despite a repeated air raid alert.

SES psychologists worked at the scene, providing assistance to 33 people, including six children.

Invincibility Points have been organized for residents of the houses by the SES, the Red Cross, and the city authorities.

Recall

The night before, Russian drones attacked the Odesa district, causing a fire at an energy infrastructure facility and damaging equipment.

