Forbes releases ranking of the world's highest paid footballers
Kyiv • UNN
Forbes has published the top 10 football players with the highest salaries in the 2024/25 season. Cristiano Ronaldo leads the way with an annual income of $285 million, followed by Messi and Neymar.
Details
It is noted that the ranking took into account not only the player's salary, but also various incomes, including income from non-football activities (advertising contracts or business income).
Top 10 highest-paid football players in the world in the season-2024/25:
1. Cristiano Ronaldo, Al-Nasr, striker - $285 million per year.
2. Lionel Messi, Inter Miami, forward - 135 million.
3 Neymar, Al-Hilal, forward - 110 million.
4. 4. Karim Benzema, Al-Ittihad, forward - 104 million.
5. Kylian Mbappe, Real Madrid, forward - 90 million.
6. 6. Erling Holland, Manchester City, forward - 60 million.
7. Vinicius Junior, Real Madrid, forward - 55 million.
8. Mohamed Salah, Liverpool, forward - 53 million.
9. Sadio Mane, Al-Nasr, striker - 52 million.
10. Kevin De Bruyne, Manchester City, midfielder - 39 million.
