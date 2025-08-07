Most representatives from PSG: Golden Ball contenders determined

$41.610.07
Exclusive
02:11 PM
"Anti-state decision": VRU Committee on National Security called for the cancellation of the State Aviation Service's transfer of Mi-8 powers to a foreign company
Exclusive
12:15 PM
Introduction of excise tax on carbonated drinks: prices may increase by 10-20%
Exclusive
11:55 AM
Didn't find or didn't look? Police confirmed they closed the case against NBU chief lawyer Zyma
Exclusive
09:40 AM
New build market in Ukraine in 2025: how the war changed the construction map
August 7, 09:15 AM • 86719 views
TCR will be obliged to wear body cameras from September 1 - Ministry of Defense
Exclusive
August 7, 08:14 AM
Trilateral meeting of Zelenskyy, Trump, and Putin: political scientist assessed the likelihood of it taking place
August 7, 06:56 AM
Organized torture of journalist Roshchyna: head of pre-trial detention center in Taganrog заочно notified of suspicion
August 6, 10:17 PM
"There is a very high probability that it will be so": Trump on meeting with Putin and Zelenskyy
August 6, 05:38 PM
Discussed what was voiced in Moscow: Zelenskyy spoke with Trump and European leaders
August 6, 05:25 PM
New coronavirus variant Stratus detected in Poltava region: what is known about it
Zelenskyy changed the heads of the SBU in two regions: details of the decrees
August 7, 05:55 AM
UAV attacks on Russia and Crimea: military unit ablaze, oil refinery hit, and trains halted
August 7, 08:55 AM
For a quick snack: top original sandwiches from around the world
11:02 AM
Ukraine plans to withdraw from another CIS agreement: this time - on the crediting of work experience
11:42 AM
Protecting the interests of pharma giants instead of patients: how MP Kuzminykh promotes the "Darnytsia" line under the guise of caring for Ukrainians
12:43 PM
Contenders for the Young Player of the Year trophy have been announced: who is on the list?
01:59 PM
Protecting the interests of pharma giants instead of patients: how MP Kuzminykh promotes the "Darnytsia" line under the guise of caring for Ukrainians
12:43 PM
Introduction of excise tax on carbonated drinks: prices may increase by 10-20%
Exclusive
12:15 PM • 35745 views
Didn't find or didn't look? Police confirmed they closed the case against NBU chief lawyer Zyma
Exclusive
11:55 AM • 38973 views
For a quick snack: top original sandwiches from around the worldPhoto11:02 AM • 63818 views
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Steve Witkoff
Friedrich Merz
Marco Rubio
Ukraine
United States
France
Zakarpattia Oblast
Crimea
For a quick snack: top original sandwiches from around the world
11:02 AM
Netflix presented the first part of the second season of "Wednesday": more mysteries and family dramas
August 6, 10:39 AM
"House of the Dragon" star Matt Smith joins "Star Wars" - Media
August 6, 07:07 AM
Rapper Diddy appealed to Trump for a pardon - report
August 6, 05:58 AM
Tom Holland showed the first footage from the new movie "Spider-Man: A New Day"
August 4, 03:58 PM
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Mi-8
Shahed-136
The New York Times
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

Most representatives from PSG: Golden Ball contenders determined

Kyiv • UNN

 • 486 views

On August 7, 30 contenders for the Golden Ball, the award for the best football player in the world, were announced. PSG has the most nominees — 9 players.

Most representatives from PSG: Golden Ball contenders determined

Today, August 7, 30 contenders for the Golden Ball were determined - the award for the best football player in the world, which is awarded annually by the French magazine "France Football". The French "PSG" has the most nominees for the award - 9 players.

This is reported by UNN with reference to Ballon d’Or.

Details

"Real Madrid": Jude Bellingham, Kylian Mbappé, Vinicius Júnior. "PSG": Ousmane Dembélé, Gianluigi Donnarumma, Désiré Doué, Achraf Hakimi, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Nuno Mendes, João Neves, Fabián Ruiz, Vitinha.

"Inter": Lautaro Martínez and Denzel Dumfries. "Liverpool": Alexis Mac Allister, Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk, Florian Wirtz, who moved to "Liverpool" in the summer from "Bayer 04".

"Bayern": Harry Kane, Michael Olise. "Barcelona": Robert Lewandowski, Pedri, Raphinha, Lamine Yamal. "Arsenal": Declan Rice and Viktor Gyökeres, who moved to London this summer from Portuguese "Sporting".

Also on the list are: Serhou Guirassy ("Borussia"), Erling Haaland ("Manchester City"), Cole Palmer ("Chelsea") and Scott McTominay ("Napoli"). 

Reference

Ballon d'Or - an award for the best football player in Europe, since 2007 - the best football player in the world. Since 1956, it has been awarded annually by the French magazine "France Football". Until 1995, the award was given only to Europeans, after 1995 any player of a European club could receive the prize, since 2007 - any player in the world.

This year will be the 69th annual Ballon d'Or ceremony. The award will be presented based on the results of the season, not the calendar year, covering the period from August 1, 2024, to July 31, 2025. The award ceremony will take place on September 22, 2025.

The current holder of the Ballon d'Or is the midfielder of English "Manchester City" and the Spanish national team Rodrigo Hernández Cascante.

Spain's Rodri wins the 2024 Ballon d'Or29.10.24, 00:55 • 18898 views

Argentine Lionel Messi has the most Golden Balls, with 8 awards. In second place is Portuguese Cristiano Ronaldo - 5 Golden Balls.

Among Ukrainians, Oleh Blokhin, Ihor Belanov, and Andriy Shevchenko each won the prestigious award once.

Recall

10 contenders for the Lev Yashin Trophy 2025 have been determined - an award annually presented by the organizers of the Ballon d'Or to the best goalkeeper in the world. The list includes the current award holder Emiliano Martínez, Champions League winner Gianluigi Donnarumma, and the 2024/2025 English Premier League champion Alisson Becker.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Real Madrid
Cristiano Ronaldo
Lionel Messi