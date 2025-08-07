Most representatives from PSG: Golden Ball contenders determined

Today, August 7, 30 contenders for the Golden Ball were determined - the award for the best football player in the world, which is awarded annually by the French magazine "France Football". The French "PSG" has the most nominees for the award - 9 players.

"Real Madrid": Jude Bellingham, Kylian Mbappé, Vinicius Júnior. "PSG": Ousmane Dembélé, Gianluigi Donnarumma, Désiré Doué, Achraf Hakimi, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Nuno Mendes, João Neves, Fabián Ruiz, Vitinha.

"Inter": Lautaro Martínez and Denzel Dumfries. "Liverpool": Alexis Mac Allister, Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk, Florian Wirtz, who moved to "Liverpool" in the summer from "Bayer 04".

"Bayern": Harry Kane, Michael Olise. "Barcelona": Robert Lewandowski, Pedri, Raphinha, Lamine Yamal. "Arsenal": Declan Rice and Viktor Gyökeres, who moved to London this summer from Portuguese "Sporting".

Also on the list are: Serhou Guirassy ("Borussia"), Erling Haaland ("Manchester City"), Cole Palmer ("Chelsea") and Scott McTominay ("Napoli").

Ballon d'Or - an award for the best football player in Europe, since 2007 - the best football player in the world. Since 1956, it has been awarded annually by the French magazine "France Football". Until 1995, the award was given only to Europeans, after 1995 any player of a European club could receive the prize, since 2007 - any player in the world.

This year will be the 69th annual Ballon d'Or ceremony. The award will be presented based on the results of the season, not the calendar year, covering the period from August 1, 2024, to July 31, 2025. The award ceremony will take place on September 22, 2025.

The current holder of the Ballon d'Or is the midfielder of English "Manchester City" and the Spanish national team Rodrigo Hernández Cascante.

Spain's Rodri wins the 2024 Ballon d'Or

Argentine Lionel Messi has the most Golden Balls, with 8 awards. In second place is Portuguese Cristiano Ronaldo - 5 Golden Balls.

Among Ukrainians, Oleh Blokhin, Ihor Belanov, and Andriy Shevchenko each won the prestigious award once.

10 contenders for the Lev Yashin Trophy 2025 have been determined - an award annually presented by the organizers of the Ballon d'Or to the best goalkeeper in the world. The list includes the current award holder Emiliano Martínez, Champions League winner Gianluigi Donnarumma, and the 2024/2025 English Premier League champion Alisson Becker.