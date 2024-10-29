Spain's Rodri wins the 2024 Ballon d'Or
Manchester City's Spanish midfielder Rodri won the Ballon d'Or in 2024, beating three Real Madrid players. The ceremony in Paris also presented awards in other categories.
Manchester City and Spain midfielder Rodrigo Hernandez Cascante has been named the best footballer of 2024 by the authoritative publication France Football, UNN reports.
Spanish midfielder Rodri has officially received the 2024 Ballon d'Or, the world's best footballer, at a ceremony in Paris.
Among the finalists of the award, the 28-year-old midfielder was ahead of three Real Madrid players - Vinicius Junior, Jude Bellingham and Dani Carvajal.
Rodri is the 2024 European champion with the Spanish national team. At the club level, the midfielder won his fourth consecutive Premier League title with Manchester City last season.
During the ceremony, other football stars also received prizes. The awards went to:
- Aitana Bonmati - Women's Ballon d'Or
- Lamin Yamal - Raymond Kopy Trophy
- Emiliano Martinez - Lev Yashin Prize
- Harry Kane, Kilian Mbappe - Gerd Müller Prize
- Jennifer Hermoso - Socrates Prize
- “Real Madrid is the men's club of the year
- “Barcelona - Women's Club of the Year
- Emma Hayes, Carlo Ancelotti - Johan Cruyff Prize
