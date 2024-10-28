Lunin is among the top three goalkeepers in the world: Martinez wins for the second time in a row
Kyiv • UNN
Andriy Lunin was ranked third among the best goalkeepers by France Football. Emiliano Martinez received the Yashin Trophy for the second time in a row.
Ukraine and Real Madrid goalkeeper Andriy Lunin is among the three best goalkeepers in the world according to France Football magazine, which presents the Ballon d'Or award. This was reported by the Ukrainian Football Association, UNN reports.
