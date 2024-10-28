Manchester United fires head coach after a series of failures
Kyiv • UNN
Erik ten Gag has resigned as Manchester United's head coach after the defeat by West Ham United. Ruud van Nistelrooy has been appointed as interim coach, and the club is looking for a permanent coach.
Erik ten Hag has resigned as head coach of English football club Manchester United, the club's press service reports, according to UNN.
We are grateful to Eric for everything he has done during his time with us and wish him all the best for the future
Details
Erik ten Hag was appointed in April 22nd and led the club to two domestic trophies, winning the League Cup in 2023 and the FA Cup in 2024.
"Ruud van Nistelrooy will lead the team as interim head coach, supported by the current coaching team until a permanent head coach is hired," the statement said.
Addendum
According to BBC Sport, Manchester United has sacked coach Erik ten Gag after the club's troubled start to the season continued with a 2-1 defeat to West Ham United on Sunday.
The defeat came three days after the club lost to Fenerbahce in the Europa League, a result that left United winless in Europe this season and in 14th place in the Premier League.