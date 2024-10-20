A magical eleven minutes and three goals: Lionel Messi sets a historic record for Inter Miami
Lionel Messi scored his first MLS hat trick in 11 minutes to help Inter Miami defeat the New England Revolution 6-2. The team finished the season with a record 74 points and a winning percentage of 0.765.
Lionel Messi, 37, scored a hat-trick in 11 minutes of the second half (in the 78th, 81st and 89th minutes) of the match between Inter Miami and the New England Revolution, thanks to which his team won 6-2 (2-2).
It is noteworthy that Miami currently has 74 points, which is a league record: never before has a team scored so many points in an MLS season.
With a record of 22 wins, eight draws and four losses, Inter Miami, owned by former soccer star David Beckham, finished the season with a winning percentage of 0.765, another MLS record.
