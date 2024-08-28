Ronaldo scored his 899th goal and approached the record of Beckham and Messi

Legendary forward Cristiano Ronaldo has scored his 899th career goal from the spot and is one goal behind David Beckham and Lionel Messi in the ranking of the best free kick shooters in history, the Daily Mail reports, according to UNN.

Details

Cristiano Ronaldo, 39, scored the 899th goal of his career in Al Nasr's victory over Al Feyha in the first half on Tuesday.

This was Ronaldo's 64th free kick goal. Ronaldo is now only one goal behind David Beckham and Lionel Messi in the overall standings for free kicks.

Speaking about his plans for the future, he said that he might stay at the club for the rest of his career: "I don't know if I will retire in the near future, in two or three years... but I will probably retire here at Al Nasr.

"I'm very happy at this club, I feel good in this country as well. I am happy to play in Saudi Arabia and I want to continue," he added.

Cristiano Ronaldo's YouTube channel gained more than 20 million subscribers in two days