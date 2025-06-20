$41.630.10
Messi reminded of his class with an impressive free-kick goal at the Club World Cup

Kyiv • UNN

 568 views

Lionel Messi scored his 68th free-kick goal in Inter Miami's 2-1 victory over Porto in the FIFA Club World Cup. His strike was classic and left the goalkeeper with no chance.

Messi reminded of his class with an impressive free-kick goal at the Club World Cup

Lionel Messi reminded world football - if a reminder was ever needed - that he is still capable of producing moments of magic during Inter Miami's 2-1 Club World Cup win over Porto, writes UNN citing BBC.

Details

The 37-year-old's free-kick was classic Messi, signature, and goalkeeper Claudio Ramos could do nothing about the save.

Of course, here is a player who scored an astonishing 73 goals in 60 games across all competitions in the 2011-12 season for Barcelona, the publication notes.

Standing on the D, the goal was there for Messi to take, but, as the publication writes, he chose the harder of two options - to curl it over the wall and into the side netting.

That strike took him to 68 career free-kick goals, and Messi certainly has no shortage of experience and no shortage when it comes to confidence, the publication states.

Only Juninho Pernambucano (77) who spent most of his career at Lyon and Pele (70) have scored more free-kicks than Messi.

"He's touched by God, isn't he? Unbelievable. What a player," said former Portugal defender Jose Fonte on Dazn.

Messi's strike came after another stunning strike from teammate Telasco Segovia allowed Inter Miami to battle their way into the last-16 of the Club World Cup.

Julia Shramko

