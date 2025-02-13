Usyk is among the top 10 highest paid athletes in 2024

Ukrainian boxer Oleksandr Usyk is among the top ten athletes who earned the most money in 2024. This became known from the rating published on the Sportico portal, UNN reports.

Details

According to the ranking, Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury earned a total of $260 million for two fights in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, in 2024. The Ukrainian boxer, who became the WBC, WBA, WBO, and IBO heavyweight boxing champion, earned $122 million in 2024 .

Overall, the top 10 includes athletes from various sports: two boxers, five football players, one golfer, and two basketball players.

Cristiano Ronaldo (football) - $260 million;

Stephen Curry (basketball) - 153.8 million;

Tyson Fury (boxing) - 147 million;

Lionel Messi (football) - 135 million;

LeBron James (basketball) - 133.2 million;

Neymar (football) - 133 million;

Oleksandr Usyk (boxing) - 122 million;

Karim Benzema (football) - 116 million;

Kylian Mbappe (football) - 110 million;

Jon Rahm (golf) - 105.8 million.

Recall

As UNN wrote, Ukrainian boxer Oleksandr Usyk saidthat he plans to retire from boxing in the next two years. In particular, he has two fights left in his career.