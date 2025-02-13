Usyk is among the top 10 highest paid athletes in 2024

ukenru
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 21554 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 62606 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 86570 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 109286 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 84493 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 119828 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 101612 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113134 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116774 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 154970 views

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 98703 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 67181 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

07:13 AM • 36848 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 99344 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 60331 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 109287 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 119829 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 154970 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 145469 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

February 27, 09:18 AM • 177740 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 60331 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 99344 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 134779 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 136684 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 164865 views
Usyk is among the top 10 highest paid athletes in 2024

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 30397 views

Ukrainian boxer Oleksandr Usyk was ranked 7th in Sportico's ranking of the highest-paid athletes with an income of $122 million. The list also includes football players, basketball players, and a golfer.

Ukrainian boxer Oleksandr Usyk is among the top ten athletes who earned the most money in 2024. This became known from the rating published on the Sportico portal, UNN reports.

Details

According to the ranking, Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury earned a total of $260 million for two fights in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, in 2024. The Ukrainian boxer, who became the WBC, WBA, WBO, and IBO heavyweight boxing champion, earned $122 million in 2024 .

Overall, the top 10 includes athletes from various sports: two boxers, five football players, one golfer, and two basketball players. 

Cristiano Ronaldo (football) - $260 million;

Stephen Curry (basketball) - 153.8 million;

Tyson Fury (boxing) - 147 million;

Lionel Messi (football) - 135 million;

LeBron James (basketball) - 133.2 million;

Neymar (football) - 133 million;

Oleksandr Usyk (boxing) - 122 million;

Karim Benzema (football) - 116 million;

Kylian Mbappe (football) - 110 million;

Jon Rahm (golf) - 105.8 million.

Recall 

As UNN wrote, Ukrainian boxer Oleksandr Usyk saidthat he plans to retire from boxing in the next two years. In particular, he has two fights left in his career.

Alina Volianska

Sports
cristiano-ronaldoCristiano Ronaldo
saudi-arabiaSaudi Arabia
ukraineUkraine
lionel-messiLionel Messi
oleksandr-usykOleksandr Usyk

