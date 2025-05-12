$41.550.04
46.750.13
In Kyiv, in addition to hepatitis A, there is an outbreak of measles: what is known
11:05 AM • 4800 views

In Kyiv, in addition to hepatitis A, there is an outbreak of measles: what is known

08:59 AM • 13707 views

EU will additionally allocate 900 million euros for weapons to Ukraine from the revenues of Russian assets

08:49 AM • 19239 views

Expert Kozachenko on agricultural science: leadership in selection is maintained, but there are risks

08:13 AM • 37953 views

Eurovision 2025: where to watch and how to vote on the eve of the contest

06:50 AM • 27759 views

Legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine: what Ukrainians think about this initiative

06:38 AM • 33035 views

71st anniversary of Ukraine's membership in UNESCO: how many Ukrainian sites are under the organization's enhanced protection

May 12, 05:40 AM • 56602 views

A week of transformations, emotional depth and unexpected changes: astrological forecast for May 12–18

May 12, 03:50 AM • 32222 views

Britain convenes European foreign ministers to discuss support for Ukraine

May 11, 05:14 PM • 47872 views

We expect a ceasefire and I will personally wait for Putin in Turkey - Zelenskyy

May 11, 05:32 AM • 69423 views

Trump made a statement after Putin refused to start a ceasefire on May 12: details

Minnesota defeated Inter Miami 4:1, victory celebration provoked Beckham's anger

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2048 views

Minnesota United defeated Messi's team with a score of 4:1, provoking a dispute with David Beckham over the victory celebration. Beckham called for respect after trolling on social networks.

Minnesota defeated Inter Miami 4:1, victory celebration provoked Beckham's anger

An ordinary match in the North American League ended with a somewhat unexpected result and led to a dispute involving David Beckham, the owner of the Florida team.

UNN reports with reference to BBC.

Details

After Minnesota United's 4-1 home win over Inter Miami, the soccer team from the northern U.S. Midwest posted a photo of the match on Instagram with the caption "Pink Phony Club," a reference to Inter's uniform color and Chappell Roan's song "Pink Pony Club."

Former England international David Beckham, who co-owns the Florida team, did not take this for granted and responded in the same post with a call for respect.

Show some respect, be elegant in triumph

- Beckham noted. 

Minnesota United, coached by Welshman Eric Ramsey, responded to David Beckham with a photo of a banner that read "a story about advertising, culture, not money," with the words "advertising and money" highlighted in pink.

Beckham, 50, a former midfielder for Manchester United, Real Madrid and LA Galaxy, commented again, writing: "Respect above all else."

Recall

Rebecca Loos stated that she was telling the truth about her relationship with David Beckham. According to her, she is not the only one with whom the footballer cheated on his wife.

The MLS Disciplinary Committee fined Messi and Suarez for unsportsmanlike conduct.

Jérémy Mathieu, former Barcelona player and Champions League winner, now works at the Intersport sports store in France. 

62-year-old Tom Cruise spent over $10,000 to take his new girlfriend Ana De Armas to the airport12.05.25, 13:08 • 4334 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

