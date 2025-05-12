Minnesota defeated Inter Miami 4:1, victory celebration provoked Beckham's anger

An ordinary match in the North American League ended with a somewhat unexpected result and led to a dispute involving David Beckham, the owner of the Florida team.

Details

After Minnesota United's 4-1 home win over Inter Miami, the soccer team from the northern U.S. Midwest posted a photo of the match on Instagram with the caption "Pink Phony Club," a reference to Inter's uniform color and Chappell Roan's song "Pink Pony Club."

Former England international David Beckham, who co-owns the Florida team, did not take this for granted and responded in the same post with a call for respect.

Show some respect, be elegant in triumph - Beckham noted.

Minnesota United, coached by Welshman Eric Ramsey, responded to David Beckham with a photo of a banner that read "a story about advertising, culture, not money," with the words "advertising and money" highlighted in pink.

Beckham, 50, a former midfielder for Manchester United, Real Madrid and LA Galaxy, commented again, writing: "Respect above all else."

Recall

