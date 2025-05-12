$41.550.04
62-year-old Tom Cruise spent over $10,000 to take his new girlfriend Ana De Armas to the airport

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1112 views

Tom Cruise spent over $11,000 to fly his girlfriend Ana de Armas to London's Heathrow Airport by private helicopter. The actor was eager to show Ana how well he could treat her.

62-year-old Tom Cruise spent over $10,000 to take his new girlfriend Ana De Armas to the airport

Hollywood actor Tom Cruise spent a huge amount of money to take his new girlfriend, 37-year-old Cuban actress Ana De Armas, to London airport. This is reported by UNN with reference to DailyMail.

Details

According to the publication, the actor's fortune is estimated at 600 million dollars. And it seems that he does not save on his beloved, because this Saturday Cruise took Armas to Heathrow Airport on his private helicopter so that the Cuban-Spanish beauty could fly to New York. It is reported that Cruise spent 8,662 (about 11.5 thousand dollars) pounds sterling on this short trip.

According to The Sun, Tom paid £4,850 to rent his personal £1 million helicopter to Heathrow, and then another £3,812 to get the Bond girl to the airport's Windsor VIP suite.

According to a source, the star of the movie "Mission Impossible" wanted to show Ani how well he can treat her.

Tom wants Ana to know that she can get the best of the best and doesn't hesitate about the bill. He's a true gentleman and just wants to do everything he can for Ana. If that means splashing the cash, so be it.

- said the source.

Let us remind you

The 62-year-old actor first appeared in public with the 37-year-old actress on Valentine's Day, and recently the couple confirmed their romance by appearing together at David Beckham's birthday and a walk in the park in London.

This is not the first time that Ana enjoys luxury air transport. Last month, the couple was also spotted enjoying a helicopter flight, followed by a fancy dinner at an expensive London restaurant, celebrating Armas' 37th birthday.

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

CultureMultimedia
