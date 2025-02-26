ukenru
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
05:54 PM • 44488 views

Actual
MLS fines Messi and Suarez for their behavior in the match with New York

MLS fines Messi and Suarez for their behavior in the match with New York

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 17084 views

The MLS Disciplinary Committee imposed fines on Messi and Suarez for unsportsmanlike behavior. Both Inter Miami players grabbed opponents by the neck during and after the match with New York City.

The Major League Soccer (MLS) Disciplinary Committee has imposed fines on Inter Miami stars Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez after the match with New York City. After the match, Messi argued with the referee and grabbed the opposing team's coach by the neck. During the game episode, Suarez also grabbed New York City defender Birk Risa by the neck. This was reported by the league's press service, according to UNN.

Details

The MLS Disciplinary Committee has fined forwards Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez for violating the policy prohibiting "striking the face, neck, and head of an opponent." However, the committee did not specify how much the players were fined.

In addition, the committee suspended several league players for one match and fined Chicago Fire midfielder Brian Gutierrez for aggressive behavior in a match against the Columbus Crew, and Portland Timbers defender Kamal Miller was fined for failing to leave the field on time in a match against the Vancouver Whitecaps.

Addendum Addendum

On February 23, the first round of the MLS pitted Inter Miami, for which Messi and Suarez play, against New York City. The match ended in a 2-2 draw, with Messi scoring a double with an assist.

In the 23rd minute, the scorer of Inter Miami's first goal, Tomas Aviles, received a red card, after which the team's players reacted quite sharply to every controversial decision of the referee.

After the match, the Argentine went to the referee to voice his complaints, but was given a yellow card for arguing. He then got into an altercation with the assistant coach of New York City and grabbed him by the neck.

Suarez, on the other hand, grabbed New York City defender Birk Risa by the neck during a game episode.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

