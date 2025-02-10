Eagles interrupted the Chiefs' championship streak at the Super Bowl with Trump and stars in the stands

The Philadelphia Eagles defeated the Kansas City Chiefs 40-22, depriving them of an unprecedented third consecutive Super Bowl - the final game for the championship of the National Football League of the USA in American football, writes UNN with reference to BBC.

Details

The Chiefs played in their fifth Super Bowl in six years, and much of the pre-match hype was focused on the potential three-peat.

But the Eagles completely dominated in New Orleans, particularly in their defense, which showed why the team was the best in the NFL this season.

"We have to give credit to the Eagles, they played better than us from start to finish," said Kansas City star quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

This is the Eagles' second Super Bowl win, the first of which was in 2017.

The victory was "revenge" for the Eagles' 38-35 Super Bowl loss to the Chiefs two years ago.

Donald Trump became the first sitting US president to attend the nation's biggest game, while Taylor Swift was among the many celebrities at the Superdome stadium, cheering on her boyfriend Travis Kelce, the tight end for Kansas City.

Among the big names present at the Super Bowl were footballer Lionel Messi, rappers Jay-Z, Kendrick Lamar, the latter of whom performed during the halftime show, actors John Hamm, Bradley Cooper, and tennis player Serena Williams.

