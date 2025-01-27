Taylor Swift congratulated her boyfriend on winning the AFC championship

American singer Taylor Swift passionately kissed her boyfriend, American footballer Travis Kelce, on the field of the Arrowhead Stadium.

According to media reports, Taylor Swift passionately kissed Travis Kelce on the field as the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Buffalo Bills in the decisive AFC Championship game. After the trophy presentation, Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift were not shy about their feelings in front of the fans: the pop star hugged him while they warmly communicated after the trophy presentation.

Swift, 35, arrived at the stadium dressed head-to-toe in Louis Vuitton and was spotted cheering on the New Heights podcast host in a private room with her mom, Andrea, and tight end mother, Donna.

She complemented her $5,000 monogrammed jacket with a black hat ($550), red tights and a chest chain wallet ($2,850), and high-heeled boots ($1,760).

