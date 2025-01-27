Taylor Swift congratulated her boyfriend on winning the AFC championship

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 75398 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 94837 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 107109 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 110088 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 130262 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 103556 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 134451 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103738 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113412 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116976 views

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 102578 views
Trump and Rutte discuss 'critical need' for peace in Ukraine to be enduring

February 28, 07:34 AM • 51691 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 118303 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 57114 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 112889 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 75398 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 130262 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 134451 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 166376 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 156170 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 22401 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 26051 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 112889 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 118303 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 139940 views
Taylor Swift congratulated her boyfriend on winning the AFC championship

Taylor Swift congratulated her boyfriend on winning the AFC championship

 • 129300 views

Singer Taylor Swift emotionally greeted her boyfriend Travis Kelce on the field of Arrowhead Stadium after the Kansas City Chiefs' victory. The star arrived at the match wearing a luxurious Louis Vuitton outfit worth more than $10 thousand.

American singer Taylor Swift passionately kissed her boyfriend, American footballer Travis Kelce, on the field of the Arrowhead Stadium.

This is reported by Page Six, UNN.

Details [1

According to media reports, Taylor Swift passionately kissed Travis Kelce on the field as the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Buffalo Bills in the decisive AFC Championship game. After the trophy presentation, Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift were not shy about their feelings in front of the fans: the pop star hugged him while they warmly communicated after the trophy presentation.

Swift, 35, arrived at the stadium dressed head-to-toe in Louis Vuitton and was spotted cheering on the New Heights podcast host in a private room with her mom, Andrea, and tight end mother, Donna.

She complemented her $5,000 monogrammed jacket with a black hat ($550), red tights and a chest chain wallet ($2,850), and high-heeled boots ($1,760).

Recall 

Earlier UNN wrote that Taylor Swift decided to settle in Nashvilleto be closer to her NFL boyfriend Travis Kelce. The couple has been dating since September, and Swift has already attended about 20 Kansas City Chiefs games. 

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

