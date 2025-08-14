$41.510.09
Exclusive
01:54 PM • 2018 views
Dietary supplements under fire: who benefits from pushing out dietary supplements from Ukraine
Exclusive
12:57 PM • 7218 views
"This can be qualified as undermining national security" - Oleksiy Baganets on the decision of the State Aviation Service regarding Mi-8
11:53 AM • 13609 views
Zelenskyy announced a new exchange: 84 people returned, including those held since 2014
09:32 AM • 27754 views
The Supreme Court recused itself from fulfilling its constitutional duties in the case of Concord Bank - retired judge
Exclusive
08:11 AM • 88443 views
Did weather conditions affect the potato harvest in Ukraine: the Association of Producers gave an answer
August 14, 07:55 AM • 51680 views
New coronavirus subvariants "Nimbus" and "Stratus" confirmed in Ukraine - Ministry of Health
August 14, 07:51 AM • 48519 views
DPRK can transfer up to 6,000 military personnel and up to a hundred units of equipment to Russia - Budanov
Exclusive
August 14, 06:07 AM • 44692 views
There is a shortage and the situation is worsening every month: expert on private shuttle drivers
August 13, 07:25 PM • 40774 views
The Cabinet of Ministers proposes to strengthen responsibility for violating the curfew
August 13, 04:57 PM • 46664 views
Trump named condition for meeting with Putin and Zelenskyy
Ukraine to field eSports team in two FIFAe World Cup 25 disciplines for the first time

Kyiv • UNN

 • 76 views

Ukraine will participate in the FIFAe World Cup 25 eFootball World Championship in two disciplines for the first time. The national mobile Efootball team will debut on the world stage.

Ukraine to field eSports team in two FIFAe World Cup 25 disciplines for the first time

At the 2025 Cyberfootball World Championship, Ukraine will debut in a new format for itself — in addition to the classic console discipline, a national team for mobile Efootball will be formed for the first time. This was reported by the Ukrainian Football Association, writes UNN.

Details

Ukraine is preparing for a historic participation in the FIFAe World Cup 25 cyberfootball championship, which will take place in December 2025 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. For the first time within one competitive cycle, our country will be represented in two disciplines at once — Efootball Console (formerly Pro Evolution Soccer) and Efootball Mobile.

Both tournaments will have the same structure: national selection, international qualifications, and the final stage. In the console version, teams will play in a "2 on 2" format, so the Ukrainian national team will include two esports players. The mobile discipline provides for the classic "1 on 1" format — one player will represent our country there.

The final part of the competition will gather the 12 strongest national teams in the world in each discipline: 11 teams that pass the selection, and the hosts of the tournament. For Ukraine, this is a chance to test its strength in mobile cyberfootball at the world level for the first time and at the same time compete for medals in both formats.

Recall

At the SBC Summit Ukraine, the popularity of esports was discussed and myths about it were debunked. GGBET UA presented an esports museum with trophies and a history of development in Ukraine.

Stepan Haftko

SportsTechnologies
