Ukraine to field eSports team in two FIFAe World Cup 25 disciplines for the first time

At the 2025 Cyberfootball World Championship, Ukraine will debut in a new format for itself — in addition to the classic console discipline, a national team for mobile Efootball will be formed for the first time. This was reported by the Ukrainian Football Association, writes UNN.

Ukraine is preparing for a historic participation in the FIFAe World Cup 25 cyberfootball championship, which will take place in December 2025 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. For the first time within one competitive cycle, our country will be represented in two disciplines at once — Efootball Console (formerly Pro Evolution Soccer) and Efootball Mobile.

Both tournaments will have the same structure: national selection, international qualifications, and the final stage. In the console version, teams will play in a "2 on 2" format, so the Ukrainian national team will include two esports players. The mobile discipline provides for the classic "1 on 1" format — one player will represent our country there.

The final part of the competition will gather the 12 strongest national teams in the world in each discipline: 11 teams that pass the selection, and the hosts of the tournament. For Ukraine, this is a chance to test its strength in mobile cyberfootball at the world level for the first time and at the same time compete for medals in both formats.

