Oleksandr Usyk among the richest boxers in history: Ukrainian champion enters TOP-10

When Oleksandr Usyk defeated Tyson Fury in December 2024, defending his WBA, WBC, and WBO heavyweight titles at Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, his success brought not only sporting glory but also significant financial gain. Thanks to this fight and previous bouts with Fury and Anthony Joshua, the Ukrainian champion entered the top ten richest boxers of all time. This was reported by the GiveMeSport portal, writes UNN.

Details

Top Ten Richest Boxers

Jake Paul took 10th place in the ranking

Although the former YouTuber is often perceived as a social media sensation, his business acumen has earned him $100 million. Victories over Mike Tyson, fights with Nate Diaz, Tyron Woodley, and Anderson Silva, as well as a loss to Tommy Fury, combined with his own business ventures, including a betting company and a grooming brand, secured Paul's place in the TOP-10.

Legendary Sugar Ray Leonard ranks 9th

A Boxing Hall of Famer and former six-time world champion, Leonard retired with a record of 36 wins, 3 losses, and 1 draw, including 25 knockouts, and also holds an Olympic gold medal, underscoring his athletic legacy.

8th place – Lennox Lewis

The British heavyweight, who was a three-time world heavyweight champion, earned $120 million during a career that spanned the 90s and even crossed into the new millennium. His financial success confirms his status as one of the greatest heavyweights of all time.

7th place is occupied by Tyson Fury

Although the "Gypsy King" lost his last two fights to Usyk, he earned colossal sums from them, including just under $81 million for the last fight. His career proves that even a defeat can be profitable.

6th place is occupied by Oleksandr Usyk

The Ukrainian champion received about $100 million for his second victory over Fury, and adding to this the income from their first fight and two bouts against Anthony Joshua, it becomes clear why Usyk entered the TOP-10 richest boxers of all time.

5th place – Oscar De La Hoya

The "Golden Boy," with a net worth of $200 million, ended his 16-year career with a record of 39-6, winning 11 world titles in six weight classes. His business success, including his work as a promoter, added significant financial gains.

Usyk injured: negotiations for potential title fight with Joseph Parker postponed

4th place is occupied by Manny Pacquiao

The legendary Filipino boxer, who competed for four decades, has a record of 62-8 and became the first world champion in eight weight divisions. Pacquiao now combines sports and politics, and his net worth is estimated at $220 million.

3rd place – Canelo Alvarez

Mexican boxer with a net worth of $250 million. About 20 years of professional career and 66 fights, 62 of which ended in victory, made him one of the highest-paid boxers.

2nd place is occupied by George Foreman

After his death in March 2025, his net worth was estimated at $300 million. Foreman earned part of this money in the ring, winning 76 victories and an Olympic gold, and the majority by becoming the face of commercial products, including best-selling grills.

1st place belongs to Floyd Mayweather Jr.

He retired with a flawless 50-0 record and has a net worth of $400 million. Mayweather defeated stars like Manny Pacquiao, Canelo Alvarez, Conor McGregor, and others, and his business and marketing made him the richest boxer of all time.

Oleksandr Usyk's net worth, estimated at $165 million, is even more impressive considering that he has only had seven heavyweight fights in his entire professional career. Now, at 38, the Ukrainian champion may only have a few fights left, but each of his appearances in the ring guarantees high earnings and reinforces his status as one of the most financially successful boxers of our time.

Recall

Oleksandr Usyk received a deferral from the WBO regarding the mandatory title defense against Joseph Parker. This allows Usyk to choose his next career move after the exhausting fight with Dubois.