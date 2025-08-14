Usyk injured: negotiations for potential title fight with Joseph Parker postponed

The WBO has already started negotiations regarding the Usyk-Parker fight, but currently the Ukrainian boxer is asking to postpone the fight. In an official letter, Oleksandr Usyk's team stated that the Ukrainian champion was injured, UNN reports with reference to The Independent and Sky Sports.

Negotiations failed due to the Ukrainian champion's injury.

[Usyk] sent a letter yesterday stating that he was asking for an extension because he was injured before he was ordered to do anything. - Frank Warren, promoter, told Sky Sports.

His team wrote a letter asking for a postponement until he has to defend the title. Whatever happens, the fact remains: Joseph Parker will either fight as champion if Usyk vacates the title, or he will fight Usyk for the title," The Independent reports.

Recall

Oleksandr Usyk defeated Tyson Fury on points to become the undisputed heavyweight champion for the first time in May 2024, and then vacated the IBF title to have a rematch with the Briton. In December, he again defeated Fury on points and retained the remaining belts.

He then knocked out Dubois, whom Usyk also defeated in 2023, and in July the modern great regained his undisputed heavyweight status.

UNN reported that former world champion Tyson Fury challenged Oleksandr Usyk to a third fight, scheduled for April 18, 2026, at Wembley Stadium in London. Usyk confirmed his readiness for the "trilogy".