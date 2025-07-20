$41.870.00
"Sleeping Prince" dies in Saudi Arabia after more than 20 years in a coma

Kyiv • UNN

• 144 views

 • 144 views

Prince Al-Waleed bin Khalid bin Talal bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, known as the "Sleeping Prince," has died at the age of 36. He had been in a coma for almost 20 years following a car accident in London in 2005.

"Sleeping Prince" dies in Saudi Arabia after more than 20 years in a coma

Prince Al-Waleed bin Khalid bin Talal bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Saudi Arabia's "Sleeping Prince," has died at the age of 36, after spending almost 20 years in a coma following a 2005 car accident in London. This was reported by UNN with reference to The Times of India.

Details

The death of the "Sleeping Prince" was announced by his father on his social media page X. 

With hearts that believe in the will and predestination of Allah, with deep sorrow and sadness we mourn our beloved son: Prince Al-Waleed bin Khalid bin Talal bin Abdel Aziz Al Saud, who passed away today. May Allah have mercy on him

- he wrote.

Prince Al-Waleed's father, brother of business magnate Prince Al-Waleed bin Talal bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud, never lost hope that his son would make a full recovery. He continued to be involved in his son's care and opposed disconnecting life support.

Before the tragic accident, Prince Al-Waleed was studying at a military college in London.

After the accident, he was hospitalized at King Abdulaziz Medical City in the Saudi capital Riyadh, where he remained in a coma.

Prince Al-Waleed bin Khalid Al-Saud suffered severe brain injuries and internal bleeding as a result of a horrific accident in 2005, when he was only 15 years old.

He was kept in the hospital on a ventilator, which earned him the nickname "Sleeping Prince."

In Saudi Arabia, a well-known journalist investigating corruption in the royal family was executed for "treason"15.06.25, 20:55 • 18518 views

Vita Zelenetska

