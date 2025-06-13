Joined "Al-Nasr" for 75 million euros, but is already planning to leave: John Duran is unlikely to stay in Cristiano Ronaldo's team

$41.490.02
48.080.63
ukenru
MFA issued recommendations for Ukrainians due to the escalation in the Middle East: it advises not to travel to Israel, Iran and a number of countries
09:49 AM • 12250 views
MFA issued recommendations for Ukrainians due to the escalation in the Middle East: it advises not to travel to Israel, Iran and a number of countries
Exclusive
08:47 AM • 31297 views
Financial literacy for children: how to form a healthy attitude to money from an early age
June 12, 05:14 PM • 57763 views
Trump said he was disappointed with Ukraine and Russia, as a deal could have been reached
June 12, 04:35 PM • 158494 views
Market in freeze: how government intervention in marketing almost stopped the pharmaceutical industry
June 12, 04:12 PM • 148304 views
"Cogs" of war: how old technology ensures the country's defense capability while the legislative system is stalling
June 12, 04:05 PM • 74847 views
Ukrainian units in Sumy region are gradually pushing back the occupier - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
June 12, 03:21 PM • 108154 views
Financial literacy for children: how Ukrainian parents can raise a smart consumer in a world full of marketing
Exclusive
June 12, 12:52 PM • 50255 views
Financial anxiety: what it is and how to cope
June 12, 11:23 AM • 66176 views
Ukraine has conducted the second stage of returning severely wounded and seriously ill soldiers home - Zelenskyy
June 12, 10:59 AM • 59092 views
Plane crash in India: Ministry of Foreign Affairs says there were no Ukrainians on board
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+18°
6.5m/s
72%
750mm
Popular news
"People's Intelligence": 674,000 Ukrainians have already used the eEnemy chatbotJune 13, 02:16 AM • 37172 views
Israel has eliminated the head of the Iranian army and leading nuclear scientists - mediaJune 13, 02:53 AM • 38791 views
Israel's operation against Iran: Tehran announced a new strike on a key nuclear facilityJune 13, 03:44 AM • 35702 views
Day of the first liberation of Mariupol: how the city lives in the new occupation 07:59 AM • 50677 views
"Poroshenko finally surrendered to the Office to avoid being imprisoned"08:19 AM • 35631 views
Publications
Kuzminykh continues to lobby the interests of pharmaceutical plants: manipulations under the guise of caring for patients08:36 AM • 32342 views
"Poroshenko finally surrendered to the Office to avoid being imprisoned"08:19 AM • 36228 views
Day of the first liberation of Mariupol: how the city lives in the new occupation 07:59 AM • 51268 views
Market in freeze: how government intervention in marketing almost stopped the pharmaceutical industryJune 12, 04:35 PM • 158494 views
"Cogs" of war: how old technology ensures the country's defense capability while the legislative system is stallingJune 12, 04:12 PM • 148304 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Boris Pistorius
Kaya Kallas
Mark Zuckerberg
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kyiv
Germany
Kharkiv Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"Spaceballs 2" will feature the son of the star of the original 1987 film08:23 AM • 21013 views
Scientists have found the missing link between giant tyrannosaurs and their smaller ancestorsJune 12, 05:17 PM • 39953 views
Director of "Nosferatu" will film Charles Dickens' "A Christmas Carol" for Warner BrosJune 12, 09:57 AM • 107498 views
Hotel for movie buffs: houses from movies and TV series that can be rented in 2025June 11, 03:50 PM • 118958 views
A "Strawberry Moon" has risen over Ukraine: users share photos on social mediaJune 10, 08:02 PM • 142967 views
Actual
YouTube
Spotify
ChatGPT
Facebook
Instagram

Joined "Al-Nasr" for 75 million euros, but is already planning to leave: John Duran is unlikely to stay in Cristiano Ronaldo's team

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1096 views

Colombian forward John Duran is unhappy at Al-Nasr, as is the club with him. After scandals and a decrease in the transfer value, he may move on loan to another club.

Joined "Al-Nasr" for 75 million euros, but is already planning to leave: John Duran is unlikely to stay in Cristiano Ronaldo's team

Colombian forward John Duran, former player of "Aston Villa", is not satisfied with life in "Al-Nasr". Just like the Saudi football club from Riyadh, is not satisfied with the 21-year-old football player from Colombia.

UNN reports with reference to Arriyadiyah and El Сolombiano.

Details

Colombian legionnaire John Duran, the striker of the first football team "An-Nasr", doubts that he will continue to play in the new sports season as part of the club, according to special sources that became known to "Ar-Riyadiyah".

Despite a great debut in "Al-Nasr", the new teammate Cristiano Ronaldo, spent the rest of the season not very confidently. Although Duran played in 13 matches this season and scored eight goals in the league.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Matthew Vaughn announce the founding of the film studio UR•Marv10.04.25, 15:35 • 55914 views

However, after each return from playing for the Colombian national team, he caused concern with his behavior and incidents off the field.

The situation was aggravated by the recent scandal surrounding the Colombian national team, which included alleged aggressive behavior towards coach Nestor Lorenzo and his teammates, followed by his dismissal from the squad due to physical problems.

- the media writes.

Reference

John Duran moved to "Al-Nasr" from "Aston Villa" for 75 million euros at the end of January 2025. Then the Colombian star stated that he was joining "the club of his dreams." This statement in the media caused a stormy reaction.

Before "Aston Villa", Duran played for "Envigado" (Colombia), "Chicago Fire" (USA).

It is currently known that "some clubs have expressed their willingness to take him on loan", but this will only happen if the offer or application meets the conditions specified by "Al-Nasr".

Addition

Non-sporting events have already affected not only Duran's game on the field, but also the value of his transfer, as, according to Transfermarkt, his value has fallen by 5 points, from 40 million euros to 35 million euros.

Liam Delap has moved to Chelsea for over £30 million and will get the number 9 jersey05.06.25, 15:45 • 2368 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

SportsNews of the World
Colombia
Riyadh
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9