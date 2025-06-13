Joined "Al-Nasr" for 75 million euros, but is already planning to leave: John Duran is unlikely to stay in Cristiano Ronaldo's team

Colombian forward John Duran, former player of "Aston Villa", is not satisfied with life in "Al-Nasr". Just like the Saudi football club from Riyadh, is not satisfied with the 21-year-old football player from Colombia.

Colombian legionnaire John Duran, the striker of the first football team "An-Nasr", doubts that he will continue to play in the new sports season as part of the club, according to special sources that became known to "Ar-Riyadiyah".

Despite a great debut in "Al-Nasr", the new teammate Cristiano Ronaldo, spent the rest of the season not very confidently. Although Duran played in 13 matches this season and scored eight goals in the league.

However, after each return from playing for the Colombian national team, he caused concern with his behavior and incidents off the field.

The situation was aggravated by the recent scandal surrounding the Colombian national team, which included alleged aggressive behavior towards coach Nestor Lorenzo and his teammates, followed by his dismissal from the squad due to physical problems. - the media writes.

John Duran moved to "Al-Nasr" from "Aston Villa" for 75 million euros at the end of January 2025. Then the Colombian star stated that he was joining "the club of his dreams." This statement in the media caused a stormy reaction.

Before "Aston Villa", Duran played for "Envigado" (Colombia), "Chicago Fire" (USA).

It is currently known that "some clubs have expressed their willingness to take him on loan", but this will only happen if the offer or application meets the conditions specified by "Al-Nasr".

Non-sporting events have already affected not only Duran's game on the field, but also the value of his transfer, as, according to Transfermarkt, his value has fallen by 5 points, from 40 million euros to 35 million euros.

