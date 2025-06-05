Liam Delap has signed a deal with Chelsea: the transfer fee is £30 million, the former Ipswich forward will receive the number 9 shirt. He has been a key target for the Blues throughout last season.

UNN reports with reference to the BBC and Premier League.

Details

Chelsea Football Club has officially confirmed the signing of English striker Liam Delap.

Earlier, Manchester United, Everton, Nottingham Forest and Newcastle showed significant interest in the England youth international forward. After Ipswich's relegation from the Premier League, a £30 million release clause was activated. As a result, Chelsea will pay the release clause for the talented player.

Reference

It is believed that Liam Delap's father, Rory Delap, an English and Irish footballer who played as a midfielder, in particular, for Derby County, Southampton and Stoke City, introduced the cult of throwing in from the touchline.

All Premier League clubs were afraid of Liam's father's throw-ins.

Rory Delap throws like he's kicking a ball. It's a bit of an unfair advantage. He uses something that is not generally accepted in football. If I was offered to change something, I would replace the throw-in with kicking the ball. I think it would make the game faster - said once, during his coaching career at Arsenal in London, the famous Arsene Wenger.

How Chelsea won the race to sign 30m Delap

A number of English Premier League clubs, as well as other leading championships in Europe, have expressed serious interest in the England U-21 international striker. But Delap has been a key target for Chelsea throughout last season.

Earlier, Ipswich granted Delap permission to speak to several interested clubs. Meanwhile, Chelsea co-owner Behdad Eghbali met with David Manasseh, the player's key agent, in Dubai, UAE. Interestingly, Eghbali even expressed his affection for the player to Chelsea fans - in Wroclaw, before the Conference League final.

Head coach Enzo Maresca also directly approached Delap.

It recently became known that the 22-year-old player has finally made a decision.

Delap was spotted at Stansted Airport before his medical. Then Chelsea confirmed the transfer of the young forward.

Chelsea have announced the signing of Liam Delap from Ipswich Town, and that "the striker has signed a contract until 2031".

The Blues paid Ipswich Town £35.5 million to sign Rory Delap's son, who is unanimously remembered as the best throw-in player in Premier League history. - the media also reported.

It was confirmed today that Delap will wear the number 9 shirt.

Let us remind you

Chelsea have decided not to sign winger Sancho on a permanent basis, paying Manchester United £5 million. The player is returning to MU, but plans to consider other options to continue his career.

Cristiano Ronaldo brought victory to Portugal over Germany (2:1) in the semi-finals of the League of Nations.

Ukrainian footballer refuses to transfer to PSG because of a Russian in the team