Ukrainian footballer refuses to transfer to PSG because of a Russian in the team

ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 58697 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 150055 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 128849 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 136373 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 134898 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 172648 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 110939 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 165249 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104514 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113975 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 132208 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 131137 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

05:55 PM • 46177 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 101092 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 103320 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 150057 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 172650 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 165250 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 192945 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 182113 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 131137 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 132208 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 143374 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 134955 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 152107 views
Actual
Ukrainian footballer refuses to transfer to PSG because of a Russian in the team

Ukrainian footballer refuses to transfer to PSG because of a Russian in the team

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 29563 views

Ilya Zabarny does not want to join PSG because of the presence of Russian goalkeeper Matvey Safonov. The French club may sell Safonov to acquire the Ukrainian defender.

Ilya Zabarnyi, a defender of the Ukrainian national team and English club Bournemouth, refuses to join French club Paris Saint-Germain because the Parisians have Russian goalkeeper Matvey Safonov. "PSG may consider selling the goalkeeper to acquire Zabarnyi. This was told by French journalist Loic Tanzi in the podcast 100% PSG la tribune on the France Bleu platform, writes the portal le10sport.com, reports UNN.

Details

According to Tanzi, Ilya Zabarny does not want to move to PSG because the Parisians have a Russian goalkeeper, Matvey Safonov, and especially against the backdrop of Russia's war against Ukraine.

Zabarny is a great player, but he is Ukrainian. And there is a Russian in the PSG team. Zabarny said: "If Safonov is in the squad, I won't be able to come." The point is not so much that he is Russian, but that goalkeeper and center back are two positions that are ultra-connected on the field. And Zabarnyi doesn't want it to get to the point where a Ukrainian and a Russian create a problem for the team

- Tanzi said.

It is also noted that PSG coach Luis Enrique is a fan of Zabarny, so the Parisians may consider selling Safonov this transfer window.

Addendum

Ilya Zabarnyi joined English side Bournemouth in January 2023 from Dynamo Kyiv for €15 million. Dynamo will also receive another €7 million in bonuses. This season, Zabarnyi played all 20 matches in the English Premier League. "Zabarnyi's Bournemouth have been pleasing their fans with their performance this season, which has seen the Cherries take 7th place in the standings.

In particular, this season, the Cherries crushed Manchester United 3-0 and also beat a number of giants, including Oleksandr Zinchenko's Arsenal, the crisis-ridden Manchester City, and Tottenham.

It should be noted that rumors about Zabarnyi's move to PSG emerged against the backdrop of a possible transfer of Paris defender Milan Skriniar to the Turkish championship. There were also rumors about the Ukrainian defender's move to Chelsea, which Mykhailo Mudryk plays for, Real Madrid, which has Ukrainian goalkeeper Andriy Lunin, who has been facing injuries to his central defenders during the season, and a number of other clubs.

This summer, Bournemouth extended the contract with the Ukrainian center back until 2029, but the club is open to offers. The Transfermarkt portal values the player at €38 million, which is the highest transfer value among Ukrainian players.

In addition, in December, Zabarnyi won the Player of the Year nomination from the Ukrainian Football Association.

Ahead of Trubin and Mudryk: Zabarny won the title of UAF Player of the Year23.12.24, 10:59 • 15448 views

It is also worth noting that after Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, Russian clubs and the national team were excluded from official competitions under the auspices of FIFA and UEFA. European clubs also refused to buy players from Russia and the Russian championship.

However, in July 2024, PSG announced the signing of Krasnodar goalkeeper Matvey Safonov after the departure of Keylor Navas. The Parisians paid €20 million for the Russian goalkeeper. This season, Safonov has played 8 matches in which he conceded 6 goals.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

WarSports
uefaUEFA
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising