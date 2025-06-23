Airlines consider canceling flights to the Middle East after US strikes in Iran - Reuters

$41.830.15
48.200.34
ukenru
Naftogaz won arbitration against Gazprom for 1.37 billion dollars
05:50 PM • 8738 views
Naftogaz won arbitration against Gazprom for 1.37 billion dollars
04:46 PM • 41325 views
Nazarii Husakov - a mortally ill man who needs help, or a runaway con artist: details of a high-profile scandal
Exclusive
02:03 PM • 74956 views
Chernyshov stated that he had received a notice of suspicion (video)
Exclusive
June 23, 12:57 PM • 112461 views
Pills for export: how "Darnitsa" conquers markets while medicines in Ukraine become more expensive
June 23, 12:56 PM • 65183 views
The SBU revealed details of the preparation of two assassination attempts on Zelenskyy: one was planned on the territory of the OP, and the other - at Rzeszów Airport
June 23, 12:19 PM • 125385 views
NATO prepares for historic summit: where it will take place, agenda and security measures
Exclusive
June 23, 08:45 AM • 64500 views
Patients have not yet seen lower drug prices; reforms are just beginning – Director of the Patients of Ukraine Charitable Foundation
June 23, 07:05 AM • 106425 views
Zelenskyy reacts to night attack by Russia: plans to discuss defense and new steps to pressure Russia today in Britain
June 23, 06:23 AM • 67133 views
339 out of 352 drones and 15 out of 16 missiles were neutralized during night Russian attack over Ukraine
Exclusive
June 22, 04:24 PM • 95831 views
New Moon in Cancer, Mars in Virgo, and Mercury in Leo: Astrological forecast for June 23–29
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+19°
0m/s
62%
748mm
Popular news
Rescue efforts completed in Kramatorsk after Russian strike: five people killedJune 23, 10:41 AM • 70983 views
Head of the SSU revealed some details of the "Spiderweb" special operationJune 23, 12:28 PM • 61799 views
Ukraine is not threatened by radiation contamination after strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities - State Nuclear Regulatory InspectorateJune 23, 12:45 PM • 11330 views
Coincidence or conspiracy? Tymoshenko's party blocked the signing of the ARMA reform bill01:36 PM • 87058 views
Ezra Miller prepares for a cinematic comeback with a new film by Lynne Ramsay02:13 PM • 38330 views
Publications
Nazarii Husakov - a mortally ill man who needs help, or a runaway con artist: details of a high-profile scandal04:46 PM • 41329 views
Coincidence or conspiracy? Tymoshenko's party blocked the signing of the ARMA reform bill01:36 PM • 87273 views
Pills for export: how "Darnitsa" conquers markets while medicines in Ukraine become more expensive
Exclusive
June 23, 12:57 PM • 112464 views
NATO prepares for historic summit: where it will take place, agenda and security measuresJune 23, 12:19 PM • 125388 views
Senior school reform: what awaits rural schools from 2026 onwardsJune 21, 07:00 AM • 359152 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Igor Klymenko
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Mark Rutte
Denis Shmyhal
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Iran
New Zealand
The Hague
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Ezra Miller prepares for a cinematic comeback with a new film by Lynne Ramsay02:13 PM • 38503 views
The Punisher to play alongside Spider-Man: What is known about the new Marvel movieJune 21, 11:04 PM • 127138 views
Five unusual comedies: what to watch in your free timeJune 21, 06:14 PM • 251494 views
Armani to miss Milan Fashion Week for the first time after hospital stayJune 21, 11:41 AM • 122889 views
The last BTS member, Suga, completed military service amid expectations of a reunionJune 21, 07:34 AM • 122506 views
Actual
Facebook
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II
Boeing AH-64 Apache
Nord Stream 2
Tomahawk (missile family)

Airlines consider canceling flights to the Middle East after US strikes in Iran - Reuters

Kyiv • UNN

 • 548 views

North American and European airlines canceled flights to the Persian Gulf after US strikes on Iran, which led to the closure of airspace and increased security concerns. This forces carriers to redirect or cancel flights, increasing costs and affecting the region's aviation hub.

Airlines consider canceling flights to the Middle East after US strikes in Iran - Reuters

North American and European airlines have canceled flights to the Persian Gulf after the US strike on Iran. A number of carriers are weighing how long to suspend flights to the Middle East, as the conflict, which has already cut off major air routes, entered a new phase after US attacks on Iranian nuclear facilities. This was reported by Reuters, informs UNN.

Details

The cancellation of flights by international carriers in recent days to typically resilient aviation hubs such as Dubai, the world's busiest international airport, and Doha (Qatar), demonstrates how aviation industry concerns about the situation and prospects for the region have escalated.

The usually busy airspace stretching from Iran and Iraq to the Mediterranean has emptied due to the cancellation of hundreds of commercial flights since Israel began striking Iran on June 13. Airlines are rerouting, canceling, and delaying flights through the region amid airspace closures and increasing security concerns, Reuters writes.

Specifically, Finnair was the first to announce a long-term suspension of flights to Doha, with cancellations until June 30.

Leading Asian carrier Singapore Airlines (SIAL.SI), identifying the situation as "unstable," decided to continue canceling flights to Dubai through Tuesday, having previously canceled only Sunday service.

Air France KLM, as well as IAG-owned Iberia, in addition to British Airways, and Kazakh airline Air Astana (AIRA.KZ) canceled all flights to Doha or Dubai on both Sunday and Monday.

Air France also canceled flights to Riyadh and stated it would suspend flights to and from Beirut, Lebanon, until Wednesday inclusive.

An Iberia spokesperson stated that the carrier had not yet made a decision regarding later flights. BA stated that its teams were keeping the situation under control.

Aviation risk consulting firm Osprey Flight Solutions reported that airlines are likely avoiding airports in the UAE and Qatar, and to a lesser extent, in Kuwait, Bahrain, and Saudi Arabia, due to fears that Iran or its proxies will launch drone or missile attacks on US military bases in these countries.

With Russian and Ukrainian airspace closed to most airlines for over three years due to the war, the Middle East has become a more important route for flights between Europe and Asia in recent years. Due to missile and air strikes over the past 10 days, airlines have routed north through the Caspian Sea or south through Egypt and Saudi Arabia.

In addition to increased fuel and crew costs due to these lengthy detours and flight cancellations, carriers also face a potential increase in aviation fuel costs due to rising oil prices after the US attacks.

Australian company Flight Centre Travel Group stated that it is receiving a small number of customer requests to reroute travel to Europe from Middle Eastern airports.

Recall

On June 23, Qatar temporarily closed its airspace due to security threats in the region. The country's Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported that this decision is part of preventive measures to protect citizens, residents, and guests of the state.

Iran launched missile strikes on US military bases in Qatar and Iraq - Media23.06.25, 20:08 • 1688 views

Liliia Naboka

Liliia Naboka

EconomyNews of the World
Israel
Riyadh
Iraq
Lebanon
Dubai
Saudi Arabia
Qatar
Kuwait
Bahrain
United States
Egypt
Ukraine
Iran
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9