Airlines consider canceling flights to the Middle East after US strikes in Iran - Reuters

North American and European airlines have canceled flights to the Persian Gulf after the US strike on Iran. A number of carriers are weighing how long to suspend flights to the Middle East, as the conflict, which has already cut off major air routes, entered a new phase after US attacks on Iranian nuclear facilities. This was reported by Reuters, informs UNN.

Details

The cancellation of flights by international carriers in recent days to typically resilient aviation hubs such as Dubai, the world's busiest international airport, and Doha (Qatar), demonstrates how aviation industry concerns about the situation and prospects for the region have escalated.

The usually busy airspace stretching from Iran and Iraq to the Mediterranean has emptied due to the cancellation of hundreds of commercial flights since Israel began striking Iran on June 13. Airlines are rerouting, canceling, and delaying flights through the region amid airspace closures and increasing security concerns, Reuters writes.

Specifically, Finnair was the first to announce a long-term suspension of flights to Doha, with cancellations until June 30.

Leading Asian carrier Singapore Airlines (SIAL.SI), identifying the situation as "unstable," decided to continue canceling flights to Dubai through Tuesday, having previously canceled only Sunday service.

Air France KLM, as well as IAG-owned Iberia, in addition to British Airways, and Kazakh airline Air Astana (AIRA.KZ) canceled all flights to Doha or Dubai on both Sunday and Monday.

Air France also canceled flights to Riyadh and stated it would suspend flights to and from Beirut, Lebanon, until Wednesday inclusive.

An Iberia spokesperson stated that the carrier had not yet made a decision regarding later flights. BA stated that its teams were keeping the situation under control.

Aviation risk consulting firm Osprey Flight Solutions reported that airlines are likely avoiding airports in the UAE and Qatar, and to a lesser extent, in Kuwait, Bahrain, and Saudi Arabia, due to fears that Iran or its proxies will launch drone or missile attacks on US military bases in these countries.

With Russian and Ukrainian airspace closed to most airlines for over three years due to the war, the Middle East has become a more important route for flights between Europe and Asia in recent years. Due to missile and air strikes over the past 10 days, airlines have routed north through the Caspian Sea or south through Egypt and Saudi Arabia.

In addition to increased fuel and crew costs due to these lengthy detours and flight cancellations, carriers also face a potential increase in aviation fuel costs due to rising oil prices after the US attacks.

Australian company Flight Centre Travel Group stated that it is receiving a small number of customer requests to reroute travel to Europe from Middle Eastern airports.

Recall

On June 23, Qatar temporarily closed its airspace due to security threats in the region. The country's Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported that this decision is part of preventive measures to protect citizens, residents, and guests of the state.

