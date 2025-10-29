Putin's envoy said the war in Ukraine would end within a year after contacts with Trump's team – Reuters

Special envoy of the Russian Federation Kirill Dmitriev stated that the war in Ukraine could end within the next year. He announced this at an investment conference in the capital of Saudi Arabia, Riyadh, after returning from the United States, where he had meetings with representatives of Donald Trump's administration. This is reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

We are confident that we are on the path to peace, and as peacemakers, we must make it possible – said Dmitriev.

When asked if the war could end within a year, the Russian official replied: "I think so." According to him, during his stay in the United States, the parties discussed the possibility of a "diplomatic solution" to the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

Dmitriev, who heads the Russian Direct Investment Fund, also promoted the idea of strategic cooperation between the US, Saudi Arabia, and Russia as leading states in the field of natural resources. He emphasized that such a partnership, in his opinion, could "make the world safer."

Now people are focused on the regional conflict that exists around Russia, but we don't want it to escalate into a larger conflict. And for that, we must do better than we have done so far, not worse – Dmitriev concluded.

