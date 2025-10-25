Putin's envoy declares peace in the US amid new sanctions, while Solovyov threatens to destroy Ukrainian cities - Kovalenko

$41.900.00
48.550.00
ukenru
October 25, 11:59 AM • 12825 views
Heating season in Ukraine may start in the coming days - Ministry of Energy
Exclusive
October 25, 10:22 AM • 23143 views
Switching to "winter time": psychologist gave advice on how to help the body adapt
October 25, 08:59 AM • 21906 views
Explosion at Ovruch railway station: proceedings opened under three articles
Exclusive
October 25, 08:45 AM • 31779 views
A time of inner balance amidst external storms: astrological forecast for the week of October 27 – November 2
October 25, 06:30 AM • 21369 views
Trump announced discussions on Russia's war against Ukraine with Xi Jinping: wants Beijing's help
October 25, 03:58 AM • 19002 views
Ukraine will be covered by cloudy weather with rains, in the south up to +17°Photo
October 24, 05:15 PM • 32819 views
On Saturday, Ukraine faces another day with power outage schedules: how many queues will be without "light"Video
October 24, 04:33 PM • 49020 views
Britain to provide Ukraine with 5,000 new missiles, strengthening support before winter - PM Starmer
October 24, 03:19 PM • 37834 views
The Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada stated that the draft of the new Ukrainian language orthography will be considered by the end of the year
Exclusive
October 24, 02:29 PM • 38819 views
Russian modernized KABs: updated bombs with jet engines do not yet reach Kyiv, but the threat is growing - military expert
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+7°
3m/s
84%
743mm
Popular news
New rules for deferrals from mobilization from November 1: what you need to knowOctober 25, 09:55 AM • 22188 views
Belgorod region reported damage to the reservoir damOctober 25, 10:05 AM • 8894 views
How to restore lost ownership documents - explanation from the Ministry of JusticeOctober 25, 10:55 AM • 6198 views
"Fake News": Trump assures he does not plan to name White House ballroom after himselfOctober 25, 11:20 AM • 12321 views
Two groups of students fought during a thematic discussion at a Lviv university02:04 PM • 5970 views
Publications
New rules for deferrals from mobilization from November 1: what you need to knowOctober 25, 09:55 AM • 22289 views
A time of inner balance amidst external storms: astrological forecast for the week of October 27 – November 2
Exclusive
October 25, 08:45 AM • 31779 views
Lawyers noticed a violation of jurisdiction in the "case of lawyers" who were wiretapped by NABUOctober 24, 04:47 PM • 38452 views
Can land on autobahns and carry Meteor missiles: aviation expert explained the peculiarity of Gripen aircraft
Exclusive
October 24, 12:47 PM • 60264 views
How the love for the "Russian world" united bribe-taking MP Odarchenko and the candidate for the position of rector of the State Biotechnological UniversityPhotoOctober 24, 11:40 AM • 55015 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Kyrylo Budanov
Xi Jinping
Vitali Klitschko
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
China
White House
Pokrovsk
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"Fake News": Trump assures he does not plan to name White House ballroom after himselfOctober 25, 11:20 AM • 12392 views
Trump plans to name new White House ballroom after himself - mediaOctober 25, 07:29 AM • 19303 views
Austin Butler in talks for a new film: what it will beOctober 25, 06:14 AM • 21091 views
Astrid Lindgren's heirs sue Croatian beverage producer "Pipi"October 24, 02:55 PM • 22984 views
King Harald of Norway joked about the controversial Netflix film featuring his daughter: "Maybe we'll make a sequel"October 24, 12:41 PM • 26004 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
MIM-104 Patriot
Fox News
Truth Social

Putin's envoy declares peace in the US amid new sanctions, while Solovyov threatens to destroy Ukrainian cities - Kovalenko

Kyiv • UNN

 • 578 views

Putin's special envoy Kirill Dmitriev speaks in the US, declaring Russia's desire for peace and fearlessness of sanctions. Andriy Kovalenko points to Russia's refusal to cease fire and emphasizes that these statements contradict the threats of Russian propagandist Solovyov to destroy Ukrainian cities.

Putin's envoy declares peace in the US amid new sanctions, while Solovyov threatens to destroy Ukrainian cities - Kovalenko

Special envoy of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin for investment and economic cooperation Kirill Dmitriev "is running around on air in the US and telling how Russia wants peace and how Russia is not afraid of sanctions," doing so immediately after sanctions imposed by Donald Trump. This was written on Telegram by Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (CCD), reports UNN.

Details

According to him, Russia refuses to cease fire, and Dmitriev lies about "the approaching diplomatic resolution of the war," although a ceasefire would be the approach.

At the same time, all this running around by Dmitriev, which is actually an attempt by Russia to beg the US for the absence of new sanctions that have already been announced (and Russia still wants to fight, but does not want sanctions), is nullified by propagandist Solovyov, who threatens to destroy Odesa, Kharkiv, Kyiv, and other cities.

- Kovalenko noted.

He added that China, like India, could completely stop buying Russian oil under current conditions.

"And these sanctions are still quite light. At the same time, even now, according to the estimates of the Russian Central Bank, the Russian economy is in stagnation, and even the only industry that showed growth during the war - the military-industrial complex - is slowing down," summarized the head of the CCD.

Recall

Putin's special envoy Kirill Dmitriev believes that Russia, the US, and Ukraine are close to a diplomatic resolution of the war. He noted that the meeting between Trump and Putin has not been canceled and will take place later.

In Russia, for the first time since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, industries related to the military-industrial complex have entered a period of stagnation or production decline. Prior to this, they had shown double-digit growth rates for almost three consecutive years.

Putin's envoy in Washington outlined "main conditions" for a quick end to the war in Ukraine25.10.25, 19:15 • 2572 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

PoliticsNews of the World
Vladimir Putin
Donald Trump
United States