Special envoy of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin for investment and economic cooperation Kirill Dmitriev "is running around on air in the US and telling how Russia wants peace and how Russia is not afraid of sanctions," doing so immediately after sanctions imposed by Donald Trump. This was written on Telegram by Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (CCD), reports UNN.

Details

According to him, Russia refuses to cease fire, and Dmitriev lies about "the approaching diplomatic resolution of the war," although a ceasefire would be the approach.

At the same time, all this running around by Dmitriev, which is actually an attempt by Russia to beg the US for the absence of new sanctions that have already been announced (and Russia still wants to fight, but does not want sanctions), is nullified by propagandist Solovyov, who threatens to destroy Odesa, Kharkiv, Kyiv, and other cities. - Kovalenko noted.

He added that China, like India, could completely stop buying Russian oil under current conditions.

"And these sanctions are still quite light. At the same time, even now, according to the estimates of the Russian Central Bank, the Russian economy is in stagnation, and even the only industry that showed growth during the war - the military-industrial complex - is slowing down," summarized the head of the CCD.

Recall

Putin's special envoy Kirill Dmitriev believes that Russia, the US, and Ukraine are close to a diplomatic resolution of the war. He noted that the meeting between Trump and Putin has not been canceled and will take place later.

In Russia, for the first time since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, industries related to the military-industrial complex have entered a period of stagnation or production decline. Prior to this, they had shown double-digit growth rates for almost three consecutive years.

