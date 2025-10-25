The special representative of dictator Vladimir Putin for investment and economic cooperation, Kirill Dmitriev, during his visit to the United States, listed the key elements for settling the war that Russia is waging in Ukraine. He stated this in an interview with Fox News, writes UNN.

I am largely focused on economics, investment, and overall relations with the United States, and on keeping the dialogue going. But, I think there are a few key elements. One of them is security guarantees for Ukraine. And Russia said "yes", Russia is open to security guarantees for Ukraine. - Dmitriev noted.

According to him, a solution is possible quickly if several issues are agreed upon, including: security guarantees for Ukraine, which Russia is open to considering; the territorial issue in areas with a Russian-speaking population; and Ukraine's neutral status, "necessary for Russia's security."

Recall

The day before, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin sent his envoy Kirill Dmitriev to the United States. Dmitriev is expected to meet with White House special envoy Steve Witkoff on Saturday.

Later, Dmitriev confirmed his visit to the United States for a long-planned meeting. He stated that the dialogue would continue despite recent unfriendly steps and US sanctions against Russian oil companies.

