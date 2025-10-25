Putin's envoy to the US praised Zelenskyy and announced "closeness to a diplomatic solution" to the war in Ukraine

$41.900.14
48.550.18
ukenru
03:58 AM • 2788 views
Ukraine will be covered by cloudy weather with rains, in the south up to +17°Photo
October 24, 05:15 PM • 22957 views
On Saturday, Ukraine faces another day with power outage schedules: how many queues will be without "light"Video
October 24, 04:33 PM • 41677 views
Britain to provide Ukraine with 5,000 new missiles, strengthening support before winter - PM Starmer
October 24, 03:19 PM • 32364 views
The Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada stated that the draft of the new Ukrainian language orthography will be considered by the end of the year
Exclusive
October 24, 02:29 PM • 36183 views
Russian modernized KABs: updated bombs with jet engines do not yet reach Kyiv, but the threat is growing - military expert
October 24, 12:52 PM • 30408 views
Lowest vaccination rate since 2017: WHO warns of polio danger in Europe and Asia
Exclusive
October 24, 12:47 PM • 48051 views
Can land on autobahns and carry Meteor missiles: aviation expert explained the peculiarity of Gripen aircraft
October 24, 12:17 PM • 27198 views
North Korea's losses in the war against Ukraine: British intelligence reveals the figurePhoto
October 24, 12:13 PM • 20538 views
Ukraine to be covered by rain and thunderstorms on Saturday: Level I danger declared
October 24, 07:57 AM • 28707 views
Outage schedules covered 12 regions, Russia attacked energy infrastructure in three regions
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+9°
5.1m/s
85%
737mm
Popular news
Russia's military-industrial complex cuts production for the first time in three years - mediaOctober 24, 08:21 PM • 17524 views
Recruit's death in Kyiv's TCC: Military ombudsman issues statementOctober 24, 10:33 PM • 17094 views
US Secretary of State Rubio replaced Witkoff in negotiations with Russia, leading to increased sanctions - BloombergOctober 25, 12:04 AM • 9010 views
France ready to send troops to Ukraine as part of security guarantees - Army Chief of Staff12:35 AM • 5294 views
Kyiv suffered an enemy ballistic missile attack on Saturday night: what is known01:06 AM • 13465 views
Publications
Lawyers noticed a violation of jurisdiction in the "case of lawyers" who were wiretapped by NABUOctober 24, 04:47 PM • 25991 views
Can land on autobahns and carry Meteor missiles: aviation expert explained the peculiarity of Gripen aircraft
Exclusive
October 24, 12:47 PM • 48033 views
How the love for the "Russian world" united bribe-taking MP Odarchenko and the candidate for the position of rector of the State Biotechnological UniversityPhotoOctober 24, 11:40 AM • 41676 views
Top incredibly delicious recipes for a cozy autumn lunchPhotoOctober 24, 11:32 AM • 41479 views
Scandal in the USA over matcha latte: does the popular drink really cause anemia?
Exclusive
October 24, 06:00 AM • 80917 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Mark Rutte
Vitali Klitschko
Giorgia Meloni
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
China
Great Britain
France
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Austin Butler in talks for a new film: what it will be06:14 AM • 448 views
Astrid Lindgren's heirs sue Croatian beverage producer "Pipi"October 24, 02:55 PM • 16766 views
King Harald of Norway joked about the controversial Netflix film featuring his daughter: "Maybe we'll make a sequel"October 24, 12:41 PM • 20090 views
White House adds Clinton scandal and cocaine discovery to website timelinePhotoOctober 24, 09:50 AM • 32114 views
Kim Kardashian diagnosed with brain aneurysmPhotoOctober 24, 07:30 AM • 55154 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Tesla Model Y
Tesla Cybertruck
Heating

Putin's envoy to the US praised Zelenskyy and announced "closeness to a diplomatic solution" to the war in Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1860 views

Putin's special envoy Kirill Dmitriev believes that Russia, the US, and Ukraine are close to a diplomatic solution to the war. He noted that the meeting between Trump and Putin has not been canceled and will take place later.

Putin's envoy to the US praised Zelenskyy and announced "closeness to a diplomatic solution" to the war in Ukraine

Special envoy of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin for investment and economic cooperation, Kirill Dmitriev, said on Friday that, in his opinion, his country, the United States, and Ukraine are close to a diplomatic solution to Russia's war in Ukraine. This was reported by Reuters, informs UNN.

Details

Speaking to the media after arriving in Washington for talks with American officials, Dmitriev said that the meeting between US President Donald Trump and Putin had not been canceled, as described by the US President, and that the two leaders would likely meet later. At the same time, in his conviction, "Russia, the US, and Ukraine are actually quite close to a diplomatic solution."

This is a big step by President Zelenskyy – to recognize that it's about the front lines. You know, his previous position was that Russia should completely withdraw – so actually, I think we are quite close to a diplomatic solution that can be worked out.

- Dmitriev stated.

At the same time, he believes that US sanctions against Russian oil giants will be counterproductive.

"They will only lead to an increase in the cost of gasoline at American gas stations," Putin's envoy said.

Recall

Earlier, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin sent his envoy Kirill Dmitriev to the United States. Dmitriev is expected to meet with White House special envoy Steve Witkoff on Saturday.

Later, Dmitriev confirmed his visit to the United States for a long-planned meeting. He stated that the dialogue would continue despite recent unfriendly steps and US sanctions against Russian oil companies.

US Secretary of State Rubio replaced Witkoff in negotiations with Russia, leading to increased sanctions - Bloomberg25.10.25, 03:04 • 9788 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

PoliticsNews of the World
War in Ukraine
Vladimir Putin
White House
Washington, D.C.
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine