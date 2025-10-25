Special envoy of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin for investment and economic cooperation, Kirill Dmitriev, said on Friday that, in his opinion, his country, the United States, and Ukraine are close to a diplomatic solution to Russia's war in Ukraine. This was reported by Reuters, informs UNN.

Speaking to the media after arriving in Washington for talks with American officials, Dmitriev said that the meeting between US President Donald Trump and Putin had not been canceled, as described by the US President, and that the two leaders would likely meet later. At the same time, in his conviction, "Russia, the US, and Ukraine are actually quite close to a diplomatic solution."

This is a big step by President Zelenskyy – to recognize that it's about the front lines. You know, his previous position was that Russia should completely withdraw – so actually, I think we are quite close to a diplomatic solution that can be worked out. - Dmitriev stated.

At the same time, he believes that US sanctions against Russian oil giants will be counterproductive.

"They will only lead to an increase in the cost of gasoline at American gas stations," Putin's envoy said.

Earlier, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin sent his envoy Kirill Dmitriev to the United States. Dmitriev is expected to meet with White House special envoy Steve Witkoff on Saturday.

Later, Dmitriev confirmed his visit to the United States for a long-planned meeting. He stated that the dialogue would continue despite recent unfriendly steps and US sanctions against Russian oil companies.

US Secretary of State Rubio replaced Witkoff in negotiations with Russia, leading to increased sanctions - Bloomberg