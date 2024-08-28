Due to the shortage of components, Russians are forced to install guidance units from Orlan-10 drones on X-101 missiles - Oleksandr Ruvin

The Russians are trying to modernize various types of weapons used to strike Ukraine. However, due to a shortage of high-tech components, the quality of these weapons is deteriorating. Oleksandr Ruvin, Director of Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise, spoke about the main changes, in particular, in Russian missiles, on the We Are Ukraine TV channel, UNN reports.

Details

"We can say that both the component base and the munitions used by the Russian armed forces have changed significantly. For example, recently cruise missiles with dual warheads have been used: both high-explosive and cluster warheads. We monitor all the changes, see the modernization of various components and the degradation of certain parts used, in particular, electronic boards. For example, they have to replace high-tech components with X-101 missiles. They are installing guidance units from Orlan-10 drones on them," said Mr. Ruvin.

As for the missiles produced by the DPRK, which the enemy periodically uses to strike Ukraine, according to the Director of the Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise, they are a poor copy of the Iskander missiles in terms of quality and characteristics.

"It's a bad copy of the Iskander, starting with the material it's made of. They explode in flight, and they explode quite strongly. The electronic circuits fly into small pieces, and it is very difficult to assemble them. They burn out a lot, and we assemble them by the residual factor. We have not seen any self-destruct units in these missiles, but we have already examined the special explosive part," added Ruvin.

