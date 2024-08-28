Due to the shortage of components, Russians are forced to install guidance units from Orlan-10 drones on X-101 missiles - Oleksandr Ruvin

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 121236 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 124404 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 203098 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 156110 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 154190 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 143524 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 200630 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112500 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 189092 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105144 views

“Putin first” - the US Democratic Party on the priorities of the White House

March 1, 01:45 AM • 56473 views
Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

March 1, 02:54 AM • 67171 views
Russian troops advance on 4 frontlines at once: ISW maps

March 1, 03:27 AM • 39131 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

March 1, 03:40 AM • 96825 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

March 1, 04:00 AM • 75740 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 203098 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 200630 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 189092 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 215717 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 203669 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 25809 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 150934 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 150129 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 154155 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 145039 views
Due to the shortage of components, Russians are forced to install guidance units from Orlan-10 drones on X-101 missiles - Oleksandr Ruvin

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 28516 views

The Russians are trying to modernize various types of weapons used to strike Ukraine. However, due to the shortage of high-tech components, the quality of these weapons is deteriorating.

The Russians are trying to modernize various types of weapons used to strike Ukraine. However, due to a shortage of high-tech components, the quality of these weapons is deteriorating. Oleksandr Ruvin, Director of Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise, spoke about the main changes, in particular, in Russian missiles, on the We Are Ukraine TV channel, UNN reports.

Details 

"We can say that both the component base and the munitions used by the Russian armed forces have changed significantly. For example, recently cruise missiles with dual warheads have been used: both high-explosive and cluster warheads. We monitor all the changes, see the modernization of various components and the degradation of certain parts used, in particular, electronic boards. For example, they have to replace high-tech components with X-101 missiles. They are installing guidance units from Orlan-10 drones on them," said Mr. Ruvin.

As for the missiles produced by the DPRK, which the enemy periodically uses to strike Ukraine, according to the Director of the Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise, they are a poor copy of the Iskander missiles in terms of quality and characteristics.

"It's a bad copy of the Iskander, starting with the material it's made of. They explode in flight, and they explode quite strongly. The electronic circuits fly into small pieces, and it is very difficult to assemble them. They burn out a lot, and we assemble them by the residual factor. We have not seen any self-destruct units in these missiles, but we have already examined the special explosive part," added Ruvin.

Atypical signs of metal welding, markings - Oleksandr Ruvin spoke about the features of North Korean missiles used by the enemy to hit Ukraine

Zakhar Podkidyshev

Zakhar Podkidyshev

War

