Using mines and drones: paratroopers show how they stopped a Russian assault group near Novomykhailivka

Soldiers of the 79th separate airborne assault brigade repelled another attack by Russian occupation forces in Donetsk region. This is reported by UNN with reference to the press service of the Air Assault Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

According to the paratroopers, the Russian assault group launched another attack near Novomykhailivka, but they failed to break through to the positions of the 79th paratroopers as the armored vehicles were effectively stopped by mines and anti-tank weapons.

All those who managed to survive the minefields were killed by attack drones. Also, the DSHV released a video of an unsuccessful Russian attack that was stopped by the Defense Forces.

Recall

