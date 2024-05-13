British intelligence explains why russians are increasingly using buggies and motorcycles at the front

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon
March 1, 11:59 AM

Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'
March 1, 12:32 PM

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

The first British tourists allowed to visit North Korea after a 5-year break told about their impressions
March 1, 01:18 PM

The first British tourists allowed to visit North Korea after a 5-year break told about their impressions

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias
February 27, 11:50 AM

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known
March 1, 11:06 AM

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary
March 1, 08:56 AM

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

British intelligence explains why russians are increasingly using buggies and motorcycles at the front

British intelligence explains why russians are increasingly using buggies and motorcycles at the front

Kyiv  •  UNN

russian troops in Ukraine are increasingly using light civilian vehicles, such as off-roaders and motorcycles, to transport personnel, attack Ukrainian positions, and conduct reconnaissance due to their high mobility, but these vehicles are vulnerable to Ukrainian weapons systems.

Increasingly, russian troops in Ukraine are using light all-terrain vehicles or ordinary motorcycles to perform a number of tasks. This is stated in an intelligence report released by the British Ministry of Defense, UNN reports .

Details 

It is noted that this year, russia has most likely increased the use of light civilian vehicles, such as all-terrain vehicles and motorcycles, at the front. 

Because of their high cross-country ability, they are used to transport personnel and carry out attacks on Ukrainian positions, especially at night.

Russians stormed Ukrainian positions on Chinese golf carts: The media named the reason05.03.24, 16:26 • 23746 views

Analysts emphasize that in November 2023, russian President Vladimir Putin personally inspected the newly purchased Chinese all-terrain vehicles Desertcross 1000-3. There were reports that russia had purchased more than 2,100 of them.

British intelligence admits that the occupiers have stepped up the use of such vehicles to quickly reconnoiter Ukrainian positions and use the results to target them with artillery, FPV drones or other attack drones.

However, by sacrificing armor and firepower for increased mobility, light vehicles are much more vulnerable than their armored counterparts to a range of weapon systems. Ukrainian FPV drones have already demonstrated their ability to effectively engage such light vehicles

- the British Ministry of Defense said.

Addendum

Analysts emphasize that in November 2023, russian President Vladimir Putin personally inspected the newly acquired Chinese all-terrain vehicles Desertcross 1000-3.

At the time, there was information that russia had purchased more than 2,100 units of such all-terrain vehicles. 

Recall

In March , the spokesman for the National Guard of Ukraine, ruslan Muzychuk, said that the russian occupiers have recently begun to use wheeled vehicles more .

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

War
national-guard-of-ukraineNational Guard of Ukraine
ministry-of-defence-united-kingdomMinistry of Defence (United Kingdom)
ukraineUkraine

