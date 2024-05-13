British intelligence explains why russians are increasingly using buggies and motorcycles at the front

Increasingly, russian troops in Ukraine are using light all-terrain vehicles or ordinary motorcycles to perform a number of tasks. This is stated in an intelligence report released by the British Ministry of Defense, UNN reports .

It is noted that this year, russia has most likely increased the use of light civilian vehicles, such as all-terrain vehicles and motorcycles, at the front.

Because of their high cross-country ability, they are used to transport personnel and carry out attacks on Ukrainian positions, especially at night.

Analysts emphasize that in November 2023, russian President Vladimir Putin personally inspected the newly purchased Chinese all-terrain vehicles Desertcross 1000-3. There were reports that russia had purchased more than 2,100 of them.

British intelligence admits that the occupiers have stepped up the use of such vehicles to quickly reconnoiter Ukrainian positions and use the results to target them with artillery, FPV drones or other attack drones.

However, by sacrificing armor and firepower for increased mobility, light vehicles are much more vulnerable than their armored counterparts to a range of weapon systems. Ukrainian FPV drones have already demonstrated their ability to effectively engage such light vehicles - the British Ministry of Defense said.

In March , the spokesman for the National Guard of Ukraine, ruslan Muzychuk, said that the russian occupiers have recently begun to use wheeled vehicles more .