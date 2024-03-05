This weekend, the Russian military attacked the positions of the Ukrainian 60th Mechanized Brigade in Yarmolivka, in the east of Donetsk region, using Chinese Desertcross golf carts. This was reported by UNN with reference to Forbes.

"The Russian convoy, which included armored MT-LB tractors and at least one T-90 tank, was moving westward toward Yampolivka. This in itself was not unusual. What was unusual was what was part of the assault group," Forbes writes .

The Russians decided to use several Chinese-made Desertcross 1000-3 ATVs.

As noted, the 488th motorized rifle regiment of the Russian Federation attacked Sudychi from its position in the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

When the enemy assault group came within a quarter mile of Ukrainian positions, the 60th Brigade launched a drone strike.

The newspaper writes that due to heavy losses at the end of last year, the Kremlin bought 2,100 Desertcrosses at a price of $17,000 each and sent them to the front.

According to Oryx, the nearly half-million-strong Russian forces in Ukraine have been losing at least 500 tanks and combat vehicles a month for several months. And since Russian industry can barely produce more than 400 new BMP infantry fighting vehicles and the same number of new T-72 or T-90 tanks per year, the rest - thousands of fighting vehicles and tanks - must be sourced from Russia's stockpile of former Soviet equipment left over from the Cold War.

If the current rate of losses continues, the Kremlin may run out of tanks and infantry fighting vehicles in the next 18 months, the article says.

"These stocks are by definition finite. And if the current rate of losses continues, the Kremlin may run out of tanks and armored personnel carriers in the next 18 months. This explains, if not justifies, the decision of a Russian colonel to cram infantry into open-top ATVs and send them into battle to get the last armored vehicles of his regiment," the publication said.