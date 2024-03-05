$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 21152 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 72271 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 51183 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 230377 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 203587 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 180930 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 224251 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 249996 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 155849 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371802 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Russians stormed Ukrainian positions on Chinese golf carts: The media named the reason

Kyiv • UNN

 • 23753 views

Russian troops attacked Ukrainian positions using Chinese golf carts to replace heavy armored vehicles.

Russians stormed Ukrainian positions on Chinese golf carts: The media named the reason

This weekend, the Russian military attacked the positions of the Ukrainian 60th Mechanized Brigade in Yarmolivka, in the east of Donetsk region, using Chinese Desertcross golf carts. This was reported by UNN with reference to Forbes. 

Details 

"The Russian convoy, which included armored MT-LB tractors and at least one T-90 tank, was moving westward toward Yampolivka. This in itself was not unusual. What was unusual was what was part of the assault group," Forbes writes . 

The Russians decided to use several Chinese-made Desertcross 1000-3 ATVs.  

As noted, the 488th motorized rifle regiment of the Russian Federation attacked Sudychi from its position in the Ukrainian Armed Forces. 

When the enemy assault group came within a quarter mile of Ukrainian positions, the 60th Brigade launched a drone strike. 

Kremlin refuses to send Armata tank to the front: British intelligence explains the reasons05.03.24, 12:43 • 22158 views

The newspaper writes that due to heavy losses at the end of last year, the Kremlin bought 2,100 Desertcrosses at a price of $17,000 each and sent them to the front.

 According to Oryx, the nearly half-million-strong Russian forces in Ukraine have been losing at least 500 tanks and combat vehicles a month for several months. And since Russian industry can barely produce more than 400 new BMP infantry fighting vehicles and the same number of new T-72 or T-90 tanks per year, the rest - thousands of fighting vehicles and tanks - must be sourced from Russia's stockpile of former Soviet equipment left over from the Cold War.

Plus 1070 occupants and 9 tanks: General Staff updates data on enemy losses05.03.24, 07:47 • 44367 views

If the current rate of losses continues, the Kremlin may run out of tanks and infantry fighting vehicles in the next 18 months, the article says. 

"These stocks are by definition finite. And if the current rate of losses continues, the Kremlin may run out of tanks and armored personnel carriers in the next 18 months.  This explains, if not justifies, the decision of a Russian colonel to cram infantry into open-top ATVs and send them into battle to get the last armored vehicles of his regiment," the publication said.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

War
