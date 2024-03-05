Kremlin refuses to send Armata tank to the front: British intelligence explains the reasons

The Russian military leadership has been known to send its new generation Armata tanks to the frontline in Ukraine because of fears of reputational damage from their losses and their insufficient numbers. This is stated in a new report by the UK Ministry of Defense, according to UNN.

Details

According to intelligence reports, on March 4, 2024, the head of the Russian defense company Rostec, Sergei Chemezov, said that the most modern main battle tank of the Russian Federation, the T-14 Armata, had entered service with the Russian armed forces. However, it has not been sent to the war in Ukraine. Chemezov said that this decision was made because of the high cost of the tank, which limits the production of Armata on a national scale.

As noted, the presentation of the tank took place on Victory Day in 2015, but it got stuck during a rehearsal. According to intelligence, the First Guards Tank Army of the Russian Federation was supposed to receive T-14 Armata in 2021 . However, it is unlikely that the delivery to any advanced units has taken place, the British Ministry of Defense said.

British intelligence reports that the new generation tank was spotted during exercises in December 2022 in southern Russia. Kremlin news agencies said it would be used in Ukraine.