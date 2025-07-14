In the Russian Federation, a Mi-8 helicopter with five people on board disappeared en route to Magadan

The helicopter took off from the village of Okhotsk in the Khabarovsk region of the Russian Federation; it was a flight of an aircraft of the "Vzlet" airline, UNN reports with reference to Russian media.

Details

In the Russian Federation, an Mi-8 helicopter with three crew members and two technicians on board disappeared on its way from the village of Okhotsk in the Khabarovsk Krai to the city of Magadan. Russian media are currently reporting this. An An-26 aircraft was scrambled from Magadan to conduct search operations; an Mi-8 helicopter also took off from Okhotsk.

Recall

