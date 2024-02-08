It was hit by a man-portable air defense system and fertilized the soil in the Avdiivka sector: Tarnavsky gives details about the "canceled" Russian helicopter

In the Tavriya sector, the Defense Forces hit a Russian Ka-52 Alligator helicopter with an anti-aircraft missile system. This was reported by Brigadier General and commander of the Tavria operational and strategic grouping of troops Oleksandr Tarnavsky, UNN reports .

On February 7, in the operational area of the Tavria Joint Forces Operation Center, soldiers of a mechanized unit destroyed a Russian Ka-52 attack helicopter - Tarnavsky wrote on social media.

As noted, an enemy Alligator with its crew was hit by an MANPADS and "fertilized the soil in the Avdiivka sector.

Addendum

On February 7, the Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled 64 attacks by the Russian occupation forces in the Tauride sector , destroyed 34 units of Russian military equipment and neutralized or destroyed 178 unmanned aerial vehicles.