It was hit by a man-portable air defense system and fertilized the soil in the Avdiivka sector: Tarnavsky gives details about the "canceled" Russian helicopter
Kyiv • UNN
The Ukrainian military destroyed a Russian Ka-52 helicopter; the helicopter itself crashed in the Avdiivka sector on February 7.
In the Tavriya sector, the Defense Forces hit a Russian Ka-52 Alligator helicopter with an anti-aircraft missile system. This was reported by Brigadier General and commander of the Tavria operational and strategic grouping of troops Oleksandr Tarnavsky, UNN reports .
On February 7, in the operational area of the Tavria Joint Forces Operation Center, soldiers of a mechanized unit destroyed a Russian Ka-52 attack helicopter
As noted, an enemy Alligator with its crew was hit by an MANPADS and "fertilized the soil in the Avdiivka sector.
Addendum
On February 7, the Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled 64 attacks by the Russian occupation forces in the Tauride sector , destroyed 34 units of Russian military equipment and neutralized or destroyed 178 unmanned aerial vehicles.