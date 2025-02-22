Ukrainian forces attack oil pumping station in Russia's Krasnodar region - General Staff

Defense forces hit the Novovelychkivska oil pumping station in Krasnodar Krai, Russia, the results of the attack are being clarified, UNN reports with reference to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

On February 20, 2025, units of the Security Service of Ukraine, in cooperation with other components of the Defense Forces, struck the Novovelychkivska oil pumping station in the Krasnodar Territory of the Russian Federation, which serves the Tikhoretsk-Novorossiysk-2 oil pipeline - the statement said.

According to the General Staff, these elements of the oil pumping infrastructure are used to supply the Russian occupation army.

To counter Ukrainian weapons, the enemy used ground-based air defense systems and Ka-52 helicopters. The results of the destruction are being clarified.

"Combat work on strategic targets involved in supporting Russia's armed aggression against Ukraine will continue," the General Staff emphasized.

