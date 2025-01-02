Ukrainian Armed Forces deliver precision strike on Russian command post in Kursk region - General Staff

On January 2, the Armed Forces of Ukraine attacked the command post of the Russian occupation army in the village of Maryino in the Kursk region. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

According to the General Staff, the Ukrainian Armed Forces took all necessary measures to minimize threats to civilians during the strike.

"...fire damage is primarily inflicted to weaken the ability and willingness of the Russian Federation to commit terrorist acts against the Ukrainian civilian population," the statement said.

The General Staff emphasized that the Armed Forces will continue to effectively detect and destroy the facilities of the military command of the aggressor country.

A successful strike: NSDC reports significant losses in the 810th Brigade of the Russian Federation

According to media reports, there was probably an arrival in Kursk region at the location of the 810th Brigade of the Russian Federation.

According to Astra, the missile hit a house of culture in the village of Ivanivske.

Previously

In the Kursk region of the Russian Federation, the Ukrainian military repelled one Russian attack, and two more clashes are ongoing.

At the same time, the head of the GUR refused to comment on the impact of the operation in the Kursk region on the situation at the front. Budanov confirmed that Russia is capable of continuing the war at the current level.