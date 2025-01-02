A successful strike: NSDC reports significant losses in the 810th Brigade of the Russian Federation

Ukrainian Defense Forces have struck a successful blow, there are losses in the 810th Brigade of the Russian Federation. This was reported by the head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council Andriy Kovalenko, UNN reports.

"There was a successful strike. The Russian 810th Brigade suffered significant losses as a result," Kovalenko said.

According to media reports, there was probably an arrival in Kursk region at the location of the 810th Brigade of the Russian Federation.

According to Astra, the missile hit a house of culture in the village of Ivanivske.