russian military helicopter likely crashed over the Kerch Strait
Kyiv • UNN
A russian military helicopter, probably a Ka-52, crashes in the Kerch Strait. The information is being spread by russian propaganda channels, but there is no official confirmation.
A russian military helicopter crashed in the Kerch Strait. This is reported by the Fighterbomber channel, UNN reports.
Details
russian propaganda outlets report that the russian army has lost a helicopter, probably a Ka-52, over the Kerch Strait.
There is currently no official confirmation of this information or details of the event.
Recall
In August, SBU special forces shot down a russian Mi-28 helicopter using an FPV drone over the Kursk region of russia. The drone hit the rear rotor of the enemy vehicle. A few days later , the SBU successfully hit a second russian helicopter in the Kursk region with an FPV drone.
