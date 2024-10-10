Attack on the military airfield of the Russian Federation “Khanska”: 57 Russian airplanes and helicopters were there at once

The attack on the Khanskaya military airfield of the Russian Federation was carried out by drones of the SBU, GUR and SSO. At the time of the attack, 57 Russian combat and training aircraft and helicopters were at the airfield at once. Among them were Su-34, Su-35 and Mi-8. This was reported to the journalist of UNN by sources in the SBU.

The source noted that how many of them were destroyed or damaged is currently being established.

“But we already know that there are large-scale fires and detonations at the airfield. Among other things, this is also confirmed by satellite monitoring. Local authorities have announced an evacuation,” the source said.

According to our sources, Russia is using this airfield in the Krasnodar region (450 kilometers from the front line) for refueling and missile and bomb attacks on Ukrainian defense forces and populated areas.

“The SBU is systematically destroying the military potential of the racists. After each attack, Russia has less and less resources to wage war against our country. We are working to ensure that Russia has no missiles or aircraft that can strike Ukraine,” said an informed source in the SBU.

The source also added that on the night of October 10, drones of the SBU, GUR, AFU and SSO hit the Shahed's warehouse in the Eisk area. Several strong explosions were recorded there, which caused a fire and subsequent detonation at the drone storage site.

A source in the GUR noted that the Russian 272nd training aviation base of the 2nd category of the Krasnodar Higher Military Aviation School of pilots named after Serov is deployed at the Khansky airfield.

The military facility is used by enemy aircraft for refueling and rocket and bomb attacks on units of the Defense Forces and Ukrainian settlements.

The source said that at the time of the attack, Russian warplanes and helicopters were stationed at the airfield, including Russian military aircraft:

Su-34 has 12 sides;

Diamond DA42 - 2 sides;

L-39 has 37 sides;

Su-35S - 4 sides;

Mi-8 - 2 sides.

After the explosions at Khanskoye airfield, many ambulances and fire trucks arrived at the scene.

“The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine will continue to destroy the enemy's military potential by all available means. We are building up our own capabilities to attack the occupier's military targets in the deep rear, so Russia is burning more and more thanks to the work of Ukrainian-made UAVs. To be continued,” the source said.

RosSIA reported that the Khanskaya military airfield was attacked by drones in Adygea, near which a fire was reported.