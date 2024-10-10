ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 12588 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 88557 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 158911 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 133503 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 140552 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 137786 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 178138 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 111937 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 169524 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104680 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 138078 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 137640 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

February 28, 05:55 PM • 77266 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 105899 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 108089 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 158905 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 178136 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 169523 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 196997 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 186067 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 137633 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 138071 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 145130 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 136627 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 153636 views
Attack on the military airfield of the Russian Federation “Khanska”: 57 Russian airplanes and helicopters were there at once

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 16147 views

The SBU, GUR and SSO attacked the Khanskaya military airfield in Russia. At the time of the attack, there were 57 Russian combat and training aircraft and helicopters, including Su-34, Su-35 and Mi-8.

The attack on the Khanskaya military airfield of the Russian Federation was carried out by drones of the SBU, GUR and SSO. At the time of the attack, 57 Russian combat and training aircraft and helicopters were at the airfield at once. Among them were Su-34, Su-35 and Mi-8. This was reported to the journalist of UNN by sources in the SBU.

The source noted that how many of them were destroyed or damaged is currently being established.

“But we already know that there are large-scale fires and detonations at the airfield. Among other things, this is also confirmed by satellite monitoring. Local authorities have announced an evacuation,” the source said.

According to our sources, Russia is using this airfield in the Krasnodar region (450 kilometers from the front line) for refueling and missile and bomb attacks on Ukrainian defense forces and populated areas.

“The SBU is systematically destroying the military potential of the racists. After each attack, Russia has less and less resources to wage war against our country. We are working to ensure that Russia has no missiles or aircraft that can strike Ukraine,” said an informed source in the SBU.

The source also added that on the night of October 10, drones of the SBU, GUR, AFU and SSO hit the Shahed's warehouse in the Eisk area. Several strong explosions were recorded there, which caused a fire and subsequent detonation at the drone storage site.

A source in the GUR noted that the Russian 272nd training aviation base of the 2nd category of the Krasnodar Higher Military Aviation School of pilots named after Serov is deployed at the Khansky airfield.

The military facility is used by enemy aircraft for refueling and rocket and bomb attacks on units of the Defense Forces and Ukrainian settlements.

The source said that at the time of the attack, Russian warplanes and helicopters were stationed at the airfield, including Russian military aircraft:

  • Su-34 has 12 sides;
  • Diamond DA42 - 2 sides;
  • L-39 has 37 sides;
  • Su-35S - 4 sides;
  • Mi-8 - 2 sides.

After the explosions at Khanskoye airfield, many ambulances and fire trucks arrived at the scene.

“The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine will continue to destroy the enemy's military potential by all available means. We are building up our own capabilities to attack the occupier's military targets in the deep rear, so Russia is burning more and more thanks to the work of Ukrainian-made UAVs. To be continued,” the source said.

Addendum Addendum

RosSIA reported that the Khanskaya military airfield was attacked by drones in Adygea, near which a fire was reported.

Anna Murashko

WarNews of the World
sukhyi-su-34Su-34
mi-8Mi-8
ukraineUkraine

