Ukraine's Defense Forces destroy 13 russian aircraft in February - Defense Ministry

In February, the Ukrainian Defense Forces destroyed 13 russian military aircraft, including an A-50 radar reconnaissance aircraft. This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Defense, UNN reports.

Details

February is the shortest month of the year, but our defenders of the sky have achieved the highest results in shooting down Russian aircraft since October 2022 - the Defense Ministry said.

Ukrainian troops were destroyed:

ten Su-34 fighter-bombers;

two Su-35 fighters;



one A-50 long-range radar detection and control aircraft.



It seems that being a pilot of a Russian military aircraft is the worst job in the world - the Ministry of Defense adds.

Recall

In addition to aircraft, in February , the Ukrainian Defense Forces downed a Russian Ka-52 Alligator helicopter in the Tavriya sector . Brigadier General Tarnavsky said that the Alligator with its crew was hit by man-portable air defense systems and crashed in the Avdiivka sector.