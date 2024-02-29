Ukraine's Defense Forces destroy 13 russian aircraft in February - Defense Ministry
Kyiv • UNN
In February, the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed 13 russian aircraft, including 10 fighter-bombers, 2 fighters, and 1 long-range radar detection aircraft, making it the worst month for russian pilots since October 2022.
In February, the Ukrainian Defense Forces destroyed 13 russian military aircraft, including an A-50 radar reconnaissance aircraft. This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Defense, UNN reports.
Details
February is the shortest month of the year, but our defenders of the sky have achieved the highest results in shooting down Russian aircraft since October 2022
Ukrainian troops were destroyed:
- ten Su-34 fighter-bombers;
- two Su-35 fighters;
- one A-50 long-range radar detection and control aircraft.
It seems that being a pilot of a Russian military aircraft is the worst job in the world
Recall
In addition to aircraft, in February , the Ukrainian Defense Forces downed a Russian Ka-52 Alligator helicopter in the Tavriya sector . Brigadier General Tarnavsky said that the Alligator with its crew was hit by man-portable air defense systems and crashed in the Avdiivka sector.