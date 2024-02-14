Occupants confirm destruction of "Caesar Kunikov" - DIU

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

Russia has deployed ships with 26 "Kalibr" in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

Russia has deployed ships with 26 "Kalibr" in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Occupants confirm destruction of "Caesar Kunikov" - DIU

Occupants confirm destruction of "Caesar Kunikov" - DIU

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23137 views

Intercepted Russian radio communications confirmed the destruction by Ukrainian intelligence of a large Russian landing ship, the Caesar Kunikov, which was left with only an oily stain.

 the Russian occupiers confirmed the destruction of the large landing ship Caesar Kunikov. This is evidenced by intercepted radio conversations of the Russian military from the sinking site, according to the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine. According to the GUR, the ship, which carries military weapons and equipment, was previously loaded during the sinking, UNN reports .  

 Intercepted Russian radio conversations from the site of the destruction of the large landing ship "Caesar Kunikov" show that only an "oily spot" remained of the enemy vessel after the attack by the Ukrainian Defence Intelligence's special forces 

- the DIU said in a statement.

 Details 

As noted, the visual inspection of the ship's sinking site is carried out by Ka-52 and Mi-8 helicopters of the aggressor state. The repeater of the information is a military transport aircraft An-26 of the Russian Air Force.

"I see wreckage and an oily stain," the Russian pilot states.

According to the GUR,  a large landing ship  of the Russian Federation "Caesar Kunikov" was moored for ten days near a specialized berthing wall (the so-called "blind"), from which the occupiers load ships with military weapons and equipment.

"According to a preliminary visual assessment of the ship's draft, the Caesar Kunikov was loaded at the time of the sinking," Ukrainian intelligence said.

Destruction of the Russian ship "Caesar Kunikov": preliminary, most of the crew was killed - DIU14.02.24, 13:13 • 22306 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

War
holovne-upravlinnia-rozvidky-ukrainaThe Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
vertolit-kamova-ka-50Ka-50
mi-8Mi-8
ukraineUkraine

