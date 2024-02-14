Occupants confirm destruction of "Caesar Kunikov" - DIU

the Russian occupiers confirmed the destruction of the large landing ship Caesar Kunikov. This is evidenced by intercepted radio conversations of the Russian military from the sinking site, according to the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine. According to the GUR, the ship, which carries military weapons and equipment, was previously loaded during the sinking, UNN reports .

Intercepted Russian radio conversations from the site of the destruction of the large landing ship "Caesar Kunikov" show that only an "oily spot" remained of the enemy vessel after the attack by the Ukrainian Defence Intelligence's special forces - the DIU said in a statement.

Details

As noted, the visual inspection of the ship's sinking site is carried out by Ka-52 and Mi-8 helicopters of the aggressor state. The repeater of the information is a military transport aircraft An-26 of the Russian Air Force.

"I see wreckage and an oily stain," the Russian pilot states.

According to the GUR, a large landing ship of the Russian Federation "Caesar Kunikov" was moored for ten days near a specialized berthing wall (the so-called "blind"), from which the occupiers load ships with military weapons and equipment.

"According to a preliminary visual assessment of the ship's draft, the Caesar Kunikov was loaded at the time of the sinking," Ukrainian intelligence said.

Destruction of the Russian ship "Caesar Kunikov": preliminary, most of the crew was killed - DIU