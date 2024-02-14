Destruction of the Russian ship "Caesar Kunikov": preliminary, most of the crew was killed - DIU

According to preliminary information, the majority of the crew of the large amphibious assault ship "Caesar Kunikov" destroyed by Ukraine has been killed. This was reported to UNN by a representative of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, Andriy Yusov.

Details

When asked whether most of the crew of the destroyed Caesar Kunikov died, Yusov replied:

According to preliminary information, yes.

NV Yusov said that according to the GUR, the ship was carrying a cargo of ammunition.

Yusov also noted that the ship had sunk and was beyond repair.

The GRU shows the destruction of the Russian ship Caesar Kunikov

Earlier, Russian Telegram channels claimed to have crewwho survived.

Addendum

Ukraine destroyed the Russian large amphibious assault ship Caesar Kunikov in Crimea on the night of Wednesday, February 14.

After the Ukrainian Armed Forces, together with the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, sank the Russian landing ship Caesar Unikov in Crimea, enemy helicopters flew over the sea.