Ukraine and the United States will sign a mineral agreement next Thursday - Trump

Kyiv • UNN
Donald Trump has announced the signing of an agreement between Ukraine and the United States on mineral resources as early as next Thursday, April 24. Previously, Volodymyr Zelenskyy had stated the possibility of signing a memorandum on April 17.
US President Donald Trump has said that Ukraine and the US will sign a mineral agreement next Thursday, April 24. Trump said this during a meeting with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, reports UNN.
Recall
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said that Ukraine and the United States may sign a memorandum today, April 17, within the framework of the agreement on mineral resources.