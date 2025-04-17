Ukraine and the United States will sign a mineral agreement next Thursday - Trump

US President Donald Trump has said that Ukraine and the US will sign a mineral agreement next Thursday, April 24. Trump said this during a meeting with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, reports UNN.

- Trump said.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said that Ukraine and the United States may sign a memorandum today, April 17, within the framework of the agreement on mineral resources.