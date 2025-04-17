Memorandum of Intent to Conclude a Mineral Agreement with the United States may be signed today - Zelenskyy
Kyiv • UNN
President Zelenskyy announced that Ukraine and the United States may sign a memorandum of intent regarding a mineral agreement as early as April 17. The document will be signed online while lawyers work on the agreement.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine and the United States may sign a memorandum today, April 17, within the framework of the agreement on mineral resources. Zelenskyy stated this during a briefing, reports UNN.
Details
A few days ago, the American side proposed to return to one more step, while lawyers are working on the agreement, this is a memorandum of intent... that is, not the agreement itself, it can be signed online today. Our side said okay to the American side. I understand that the Deputy Prime Minister is working with the American side on the text
Let us remind you
During consultations on the agreement on mineral resources in Washington, the Ukrainian delegation handed over to the American side the proposals prepared by Kyiv.