Memorandum of Intent to Conclude a Mineral Agreement with the United States may be signed today - Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine and the United States may sign a memorandum today, April 17, within the framework of the agreement on mineral resources. Zelenskyy stated this during a briefing, reports UNN.

Details

A few days ago, the American side proposed to return to one more step, while lawyers are working on the agreement, this is a memorandum of intent... that is, not the agreement itself, it can be signed online today. Our side said okay to the American side. I understand that the Deputy Prime Minister is working with the American side on the text - said Zelenskyy.

Let us remind you

During consultations on the agreement on mineral resources in Washington, the Ukrainian delegation handed over to the American side the proposals prepared by Kyiv.

