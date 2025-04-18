Work on the agreement with the USA cannot contradict Ukraine's integration into the EU: the government has published details of the memorandum

$41.380.17
47.000.18
ukenru
President Zelenskyy Imposes Sanctions Against Kremlin Propagandists and Manufacturers of Iskander Missiles: Who Is on the List
10:59 AM • 10701 views

President Zelenskyy Imposes Sanctions Against Kremlin Propagandists and Manufacturers of Iskander Missiles: Who Is on the List

Exclusive
08:50 AM • 41004 views

The European Business Association calls on the authorities to strengthen the fight against "gray" imports of equipment

Exclusive
08:41 AM • 43319 views

The Ombudsman will consider the complaint of the head of the anti-corruption committee against ARMA for concealing information

Exclusive
08:05 AM • 78011 views

The Holy Fire: truth or falsehood, where to watch the broadcast

07:43 AM • 31448 views

The US is ready to stop trying to make peace between Ukraine and Russia if there is no progress - Rubio

April 18, 05:00 AM • 86942 views

Easter services in Kyiv: where residents of the capital will be able to consecrate Easter bread

April 17, 06:03 PM • 68892 views

Russia's response regarding peace in Ukraine will be this week - Trump

April 17, 03:30 PM • 153616 views

How to dye eggs for Easter: grandmother's and modern methods

Exclusive
April 17, 01:28 PM • 88850 views

American Chamber of Commerce: UAH 5.5 billion - budget losses from the shadow market of smartphones

Exclusive
April 17, 01:06 PM • 90780 views

"Acted since April 2023": MFA commented on the detention of a gang of pimps in Poland, including Ukrainians

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+24°
5.8m/s
21%
Popular news

Missile strike on Kharkiv: hit in a multi-story building, people under the rubble

April 18, 02:32 AM • 62048 views

Rocket shelling of Kharkiv: 28 wounded, including two children, houses destroyed

April 18, 03:37 AM • 46425 views

In Kharkiv, there are already more than fifty victims, 4 are in serious condition: new details of the missile strike on the city

April 18, 04:28 AM • 62831 views

The Star Wars film starring Ryan Gosling has a title and release date

April 18, 05:50 AM • 30312 views

Enrollment in first grades for the 2025-2026 academic year: what you need to know

08:32 AM • 52264 views
Publications

Easter services in the Vatican: how Catholics celebrate the Resurrection

12:10 PM • 930 views

Enrollment in first grades for the 2025-2026 academic year: what you need to know

08:32 AM • 52635 views

The Holy Fire: truth or falsehood, where to watch the broadcast
Exclusive

08:05 AM • 77951 views

Easter services in Kyiv: where residents of the capital will be able to consecrate Easter bread

April 18, 05:00 AM • 86905 views

How to dye eggs for Easter: grandmother's and modern methods

April 17, 03:30 PM • 153591 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Emmanuel Macron

Oleh Syniehubov

Ihor Terekhov

Actual places

Ukraine

Kyiv

United States

Kharkiv

Dnipropetrovsk Oblast

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Jennifer Lopez to star in "The Last Mrs. Parrish"

10:07 AM • 14780 views

"Looks happier with her than with Hailey": fans reacted to Justin Bieber kissing rapper Sexyy Red

09:33 AM • 15554 views

The Star Wars film starring Ryan Gosling has a title and release date

April 18, 05:50 AM • 30617 views

Scientists have unraveled the mystery of the disappearance of carbonaceous meteorites during their plunge into the Earth's atmosphere

April 17, 06:27 PM • 28903 views

King Charles III in Easter message: the world needs faith, hope and love

April 17, 01:03 PM • 41086 views
Actual

9K720 Iskander

Shahed-136

Telegram

Unmanned aerial vehicle

Financial Times

Work on the agreement with the USA cannot contradict Ukraine's integration into the EU: the government has published details of the memorandum

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3040 views

Ukraine and the USA have signed a memorandum on economic partnership, which envisages the creation of a Fund for Investments in the reconstruction of Ukraine. Work on the agreement should not contradict European integration.

Work on the agreement with the USA cannot contradict Ukraine's integration into the EU: the government has published details of the memorandum

The government has published the text of the memorandum, which was signed by Ukraine and the United States, which confirms the intention to finalize the agreement on economic partnership. In particular, it states that work on the agreement on minerals should not cause conflicts for Ukraine's European integration path, UNN reports.

Details

"Ukraine and the United States of America signed a memorandum, which confirms the constructive joint work on the agreement on economic partnership and confirms the intention to finalize and conclude an Agreement that will benefit both nations," the government reminds.

It is noted that the agreement will provide for the creation of an Investment Fund for the reconstruction of Ukraine.

"The memorandum states that the agreement will open up opportunities for significant investment, infrastructure modernization and mutually beneficial partnership between Ukraine and the United States. In addition, it confirms the desire of the American people to invest together with the Ukrainian people in a free, sovereign and secure Ukraine," the statement said.

Also, according to the text of the memorandum, the United States and Ukraine recognize the contribution that Ukraine has made to strengthening international peace and security by voluntarily renouncing the world's third-largest arsenal of nuclear weapons.

"In addition, the document stipulates that the United States respects Ukraine's obligations related to joining the EU or related to agreements with international financial institutions and other official creditors. That is, work on the agreement should not cause conflicts for Ukraine's European integration path," the government emphasizes.

The memorandum was signed within the framework of the negotiation process, which takes place in accordance with the order of the Cabinet of Ministers of April 11, 2025 No. 333-r.

The full text of the memorandum can be read here.

Supplement

US President Donald Trump said that Ukraine and the United States will sign an agreement on minerals next Thursday, April 24.

Context

On March 28, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that Ukraine had received a new version of the agreement on minerals from the United States, which differs from the previous document. He stressed that Ukraine does not plan to recognize military assistance from the United States as a debt of the agreement.

The Trump administration, as Bloomberg writes, insists that Ukraine conclude an agreement on the distribution of profits from future Ukrainian investment projects, including minerals and infrastructure. Washington sees this as compensation for tens of billions of dollars in weapons and other aid provided to Ukraine by former President Joe Biden since Russia began its full-scale invasion more than three years ago, the publication explains. But, according to reports, the Trump administration has reduced its estimate of aid to Ukraine from $300 billion to $100 billion, bringing it closer to Ukraine's estimate of $90 billion.

Speaking about the status of negotiations on April 15, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said that Ukraine had come up with a counterproposal, negotiations are still ongoing, but "we are very, very close," and "it may even be signed as early as this week."

First Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Economy of Ukraine Yulia Svyrydenko reported on April 16 that the Ukrainian and American teams had made "significant progress" in working on an agreement on economic partnership and an investment fund for the reconstruction of Ukraine, the formalization of the agreement with the relevant memorandum of intent is expected in the near future, the teams will continue to work on specific points, and the agreement itself will be subject to ratification in the Verkhovna Rada.

On April 16, Deputy Minister of Economy - Trade Representative of Ukraine Taras Kachka noted that the Ukrainian side does not expect the final text of the so-called agreement on minerals with the United States this week, negotiations are scheduled for next week as well.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

EconomyPolitics
Donald Trump
Joe Biden
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Brent
$67.65
Bitcoin
$84,520.30
S&P 500
$5,302.78
Tesla
$239.97
Газ TTF
$35.66
Золото
$3,341.30
Ethereum
$1,585.15