Work on the agreement with the USA cannot contradict Ukraine's integration into the EU: the government has published details of the memorandum

The government has published the text of the memorandum, which was signed by Ukraine and the United States, which confirms the intention to finalize the agreement on economic partnership. In particular, it states that work on the agreement on minerals should not cause conflicts for Ukraine's European integration path, UNN reports.

Details

"Ukraine and the United States of America signed a memorandum, which confirms the constructive joint work on the agreement on economic partnership and confirms the intention to finalize and conclude an Agreement that will benefit both nations," the government reminds.

It is noted that the agreement will provide for the creation of an Investment Fund for the reconstruction of Ukraine.

"The memorandum states that the agreement will open up opportunities for significant investment, infrastructure modernization and mutually beneficial partnership between Ukraine and the United States. In addition, it confirms the desire of the American people to invest together with the Ukrainian people in a free, sovereign and secure Ukraine," the statement said.

Also, according to the text of the memorandum, the United States and Ukraine recognize the contribution that Ukraine has made to strengthening international peace and security by voluntarily renouncing the world's third-largest arsenal of nuclear weapons.

"In addition, the document stipulates that the United States respects Ukraine's obligations related to joining the EU or related to agreements with international financial institutions and other official creditors. That is, work on the agreement should not cause conflicts for Ukraine's European integration path," the government emphasizes.

The memorandum was signed within the framework of the negotiation process, which takes place in accordance with the order of the Cabinet of Ministers of April 11, 2025 No. 333-r.

The full text of the memorandum can be read here.

Supplement

US President Donald Trump said that Ukraine and the United States will sign an agreement on minerals next Thursday, April 24.

Context

On March 28, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that Ukraine had received a new version of the agreement on minerals from the United States, which differs from the previous document. He stressed that Ukraine does not plan to recognize military assistance from the United States as a debt of the agreement.

The Trump administration, as Bloomberg writes, insists that Ukraine conclude an agreement on the distribution of profits from future Ukrainian investment projects, including minerals and infrastructure. Washington sees this as compensation for tens of billions of dollars in weapons and other aid provided to Ukraine by former President Joe Biden since Russia began its full-scale invasion more than three years ago, the publication explains. But, according to reports, the Trump administration has reduced its estimate of aid to Ukraine from $300 billion to $100 billion, bringing it closer to Ukraine's estimate of $90 billion.

Speaking about the status of negotiations on April 15, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said that Ukraine had come up with a counterproposal, negotiations are still ongoing, but "we are very, very close," and "it may even be signed as early as this week."

First Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Economy of Ukraine Yulia Svyrydenko reported on April 16 that the Ukrainian and American teams had made "significant progress" in working on an agreement on economic partnership and an investment fund for the reconstruction of Ukraine, the formalization of the agreement with the relevant memorandum of intent is expected in the near future, the teams will continue to work on specific points, and the agreement itself will be subject to ratification in the Verkhovna Rada.

On April 16, Deputy Minister of Economy - Trade Representative of Ukraine Taras Kachka noted that the Ukrainian side does not expect the final text of the so-called agreement on minerals with the United States this week, negotiations are scheduled for next week as well.